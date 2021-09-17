From the Permanent Record

County Court
• Third degree domestic assault – Trevor J. Petzoldt, Marquette, sentenced to 48 hours jail and 30 days jail, to be served consecutively, ordered to 18 months probation.
• Driving under the influence, first offense – Tracie C. Ratliff, York, fined $500, sentenced to 10 days jail, ordered to 18 months jail. Also driver’s license revoked 60 days.
• Attempt of a Class 4 felony – Danielle Denise Sanders, Aurora, ordered to 18 months probation. Also possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $100 and ordered to 18 months probation.
• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Sydney E. Long, Depew, N.Y., fined $300.
• Theft by unlawful taking, $0-$500 – Nathan B. Dye, York, fined $200. Also interfering with traffic control, fined $50.
Speeding
• Waldemar Majcher, Deerfield, Ill., fined $150.
• Lisa L. Nichols, Inman, Kan., fined $75.
• Brandi S. Ryan, Hastings, fined $75.
• Duane H. Torstensen, Rancho Place, Calif., fined $125.
• Mario Nava Bello, Onalaska, Texas, fined $125.
• Jessica Medina, Las Vegas, Nev., fined $125.
Traffic violations
• Improper/defective vehicle lights – John Mensah, Aurora, Colo., fined $25. Also speeding, fined $200.
• Careless driving – Karen D. Burmood, Niobrara, fined $100.
• No operator’s license – Jose L. Lopez, Jr., Edingburg, Texas, fined $75.
• No operator’s license – Jorge E. Gonzalez Chi, Grand Island, fined $75. Also speeding, fined $125.
• No operator’s license – Angelino Constantinescu, San Jose, Calif., fined $75.
• Disobeying stop lights – Richard E. Wince, Gresham, fined $75.
• Commercial motor vehicle marking violation – Brian R. Rowe, York, fined $50. Also commercial motor vehicle brake violation, fined $50.
• No valid registration – Kimberly K. Neeman, Ashton, fined $200.
• No proof of ownership – Wade Winklepleck, Lincoln, fined $50. Also driving under suspension/before reinstatement, fined $100 and driver’s license revoked one year. Also possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $100.
• No proof of insurance – Susana Jaime Rodriguez, Bradshaw, fined $100.