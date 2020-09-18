 Skip to main content
From the Permanent Record
From the Permanent Record

County Court

• Attempt of a Class 1 misdemeanor – Scott L. Eaton, Geneva, fined $500, sentenced to 48 hours jail.

• Attempt of a Class 4 felony – Emily Francis, Omaha, sentenced to 60 days jail and ordered to 12 months probation. Also possession of one ounce or less of marijuana, fined $300 and ordered to 12 months probation. Also possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $100 and ordered to 12 months probation.

• Driving under the influence, first offense – Justin W. Christie, Gresham, fined $500, sentenced to seven days jail, driver’s license revoked six months.

• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Madison A.J. McLean, Benedict, fined $300. Also possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $100.

• Harboring a vicious dog – Chad A. Klingenberger, York, fined $50 and ordered to pay $179.05 restitution.

• Health violation – Jason K. Ackerman, York, fined $50.

Traffic violations

• Commercial motor vehicle brake violation – Cody J. Johnson, Grand island, fined $50. Also overweight on axle or group of axles, fined $150.

• Failure to yield right-of-way – Derrick S. Flanders, Hudson, N.H., fined $25.

• Disobeying stop lights – Stephen E. Bowen, Raymond, fined $75.

• Failure to use caution while passing stopped emergency vehicles – Harlan E. Peters, Henderson, fined $100.

• Violation of stop or yield sign – Ammie J. Burkett, York, fined $75.

Speeding

• Jordan M. Bober, Kearney, fined $200.

• Carsen J. Kuehl, Lincoln, fined $75.

• Melisa Solano Gonzalez, Grand Island, fined $200.

• Deja M. Derrell, Colorado Springs, Colo., fined $75.

