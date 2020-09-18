From the Permanent Record

County Court
• Attempt of a Class 1 misdemeanor – Scott L. Eaton, Geneva, fined $500, sentenced to 48 hours jail.
• Attempt of a Class 4 felony – Emily Francis, Omaha, sentenced to 60 days jail and ordered to 12 months probation. Also possession of one ounce or less of marijuana, fined $300 and ordered to 12 months probation. Also possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $100 and ordered to 12 months probation.
• Driving under the influence, first offense – Justin W. Christie, Gresham, fined $500, sentenced to seven days jail, driver’s license revoked six months.
• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Madison A.J. McLean, Benedict, fined $300. Also possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $100.
• Harboring a vicious dog – Chad A. Klingenberger, York, fined $50 and ordered to pay $179.05 restitution.
• Health violation – Jason K. Ackerman, York, fined $50.
Traffic violations
• Commercial motor vehicle brake violation – Cody J. Johnson, Grand island, fined $50. Also overweight on axle or group of axles, fined $150.
• Failure to yield right-of-way – Derrick S. Flanders, Hudson, N.H., fined $25.
• Disobeying stop lights – Stephen E. Bowen, Raymond, fined $75.
• Failure to use caution while passing stopped emergency vehicles – Harlan E. Peters, Henderson, fined $100.
• Violation of stop or yield sign – Ammie J. Burkett, York, fined $75.
Speeding
• Jordan M. Bober, Kearney, fined $200.
• Carsen J. Kuehl, Lincoln, fined $75.
• Melisa Solano Gonzalez, Grand Island, fined $200.
• Deja M. Derrell, Colorado Springs, Colo., fined $75.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!