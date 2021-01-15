From the Permanent Record

County Court
• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Alan T. Loeffler, Seward, fined $100.
• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Matthew Fritz, Gresham, fined $100.
• Possession of a controlled substance – Frederick Smith, York, preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court.
• Driving under the influence, first offense – Kevin G. Onken, Kearney, fined $500, sentenced to 10 days jail, ordered to six months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days.
• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Riley Utter, York, fined $300. Also possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $100.
• False reporting, a misdemeanor – Emily A. Crowdell, York, fined $100.
Traffic violations
• No valid registration – Kipley J. Holbrook, Douglas, fined $25.
• Driving on the shoulder of a highway – Michael S. Filppu, Colorado Springs, Colo., fined $25.
• Vehicle owner permits law violation – Yuriy Kostynskyy, Raleigh, N.C., fined $25.
• Commercial motor vehicle marking violation -- Chris E. Compagnone, Salina, Kan., fined $50.
• Failure to use caution while passing stopped emergency vehicles – Ryan S. Kirstein, Kansas City, Mo., fined $100.
• Careless driving – Angela F. East, Florence, Ken., fined $100. Also speeding more than 36 mph over the speed limit, fined $300.
• Disobeying stop lights – Michael D. Harrison, Henderson, fined $75.
• No valid registration – Tiresh F. Khalaf, Lincoln, fined $25. Also speeding, fined $200.
Speeding
• Julie M. Turner, York, fined $125.
• Thomas F. Mulhall, Hollywood, Calif., fined $200.
• Lane J. Meier, York, fined $75.
• Rebecca L. Bunn, Chicago, Ill., fined $125.
• Lynn M. Austin, Council Bluffs, Iowa, fined $25.
• Alec D. Lowrey, Denver, Colo., fined $75.
• Caitlin M. Nordstrom, Lincoln, fined $75.
• Robert E. Evans, Omaha, fined $200.