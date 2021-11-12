From the Permanent Record

County Court
• Fugitive from justice – Aisha Hurie, York, preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court.
• Fugitive from justice – Anthony Mitchell, York, preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court.
• Resisting resist, first offense – Jeremiah Pinaire, Bradshaw, fined $400.
• Domestic assault – Tanner Sheets, Central City, ordered to 12 months probation.
• Fugitive from justice – Mario D. Washington, York, preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court.
• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Ashton N. Benjamin, York, ordered to six months probation. Also minor in possession, under 19, ordered to six months probation and 75 hours of community service.
• Minor in possession, under 19 – Natalie Hoff, York, fined $300.
• Dog at large – Deisy Rodriguez, York, fined $50. Also harboring an unlicensed dog, fined $25.
Speeding
• Kevin A. Quiring, Bradshaw, fined $75.
• Shelly L. Sharp, Breckenridge, Texas, fined $75.
• Eddie L. Burchfield, Central City, fined $25.
Traffic violations
• No operator’s license – Audifre Torreblanca Munoz, Bellevue, fined $75. Also fined $125.
• Pedestrian on highway/roadway – Martin D. Davison, Bloomington, Ill., sentenced to two days jail. Also failure to obey lawful order, sentenced to two days jail and given credit for one day already served.
• No license on person – Saul H. Ascencio, Aurora, Colo., fined $25. Also speeding, fined $75.
• No valid registration – Austin T. Bastianos, Lincoln, fined $25. No operator’s license, fined $75.
• No valid registration – Justice McCord, York, fined $25.
• No operator’s license – Tyler J. Gillen, Wichita, Kan., fined $75.
• No valid registration – Stephanie L. Zamora, York, fined $25.
• Failure to stay in lane – Marcal D. Blanton, Palatka, Fla., fined $25.
• No operator’s license – Jonathan A. Hernandez, Americus, Ga., fined $75.
• No operator’s license – Jose David Rivas Alvarez, Lincoln, fined $75.
• Improper/defective vehicle lights – Cara Carranza, York, fined $25.