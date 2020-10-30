 Skip to main content
From the Permanent Record
Speeding

• Enoch Amoah, Aurora, Colo., fined $200.

• Jared Munoz, Bradshaw, fined $75.

• Lindsey D. Tonniges, no address listed, fined $75.

• Codruta A. Besoiu, Aurora, Colo., fined $75.

• Darrell S. Trotter, Grand Island, fined $75.

• Charity A. Perryman, York, fined $200.

• Kendra A. Johnson, York, fined $75.

• Christopher M. Bolte, Bruning, fined $75. Also failure to wear seat belt, fined $25.

• Ngun T. Tlem, Lewisville, Texas, fined $75.

• Mirna A. Contreras, Chicago, Ill., fined $125.

• Cody B. Verhage, Geneva, fined $200.

Traffic violations

• Failure to use caution while passing stopped vehicle – Hugo F. Lazo, York, fined $100.

• No valid registration – Timothy Welch, Benedict, fined $25.

• Failure to yield right-of-way – Roman E. Aguillera-Mejia, York, fined $25.

• Improper stopping or parking – Jashanpreet Singh, Sacaramento, Calif., fined $25.

• No operator’s license – Elder Barrera Portillo, Fort Pierre, S.D., fined $75.

• No valid registration – Sara K. Oldaker, Geneva, fined $25. Also speeding, fined $75.

• Improper stopping or parking – Izzat J. Kamolitdinov, Warminster, Penn., fined $25.

• Violation of a stop or yield sign – Yuanchun Xu, Arcadia, Calif., fined $75.

• Parking in a handicapped space – Logan J. Bechtel, Henderson, fined $150.

County Court

• Leaving an accident/failure to furnish information – Kaylee J. Eddy, Eastover, N.C., fined $500.

• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Joel N. Luby, Stone Mountain, Ga., fined $300.

• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Tarei T. Yearwood, Jr., Bronx, N.Y., fined $300. Also speeding, fined $25.

• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Treyvon R. Brooks, Broken Bow, fined $300. Also speeding, fined $75.

Tags

