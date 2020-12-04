From the Permanent Record

County Court

• Attempt of a Class 4 felony – Shannon Ames, Beatrice, fined $250.

• Driving under the influence, first offense – Joshua J. Fountaine, Omaha, fined $500, sentenced to 10 days jail, ordered to six months probation, driver’s license revoked six months.

• Second degree forgery, $500-$1,500 – Karen Krueger, Lincoln, sentenced to 10 days jail, given credit for two days already served, ordered to 24 months probation, ordered to pay $760 restitution.

• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Josh M. Myers, York, fined $100.

• Disturbing the peace – Patrick J. Wolfe, York, fined $250.

• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Donald J. Gengler, Sioux City, Iowa, fined $300.

• Driving during revocation/impoundment – Lee M. Collins, Bee, fined $350.

• Theft by shoplifting, $0-$500 – Jenny D. Chavez, York, fined $100.

• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Benjamin J. Moutray, York, fined $300.