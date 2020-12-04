From the Permanent Record

County Court
• Attempt of a Class 4 felony – Shannon Ames, Beatrice, fined $250.
• Driving under the influence, first offense – Joshua J. Fountaine, Omaha, fined $500, sentenced to 10 days jail, ordered to six months probation, driver’s license revoked six months.
• Second degree forgery, $500-$1,500 – Karen Krueger, Lincoln, sentenced to 10 days jail, given credit for two days already served, ordered to 24 months probation, ordered to pay $760 restitution.
• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Josh M. Myers, York, fined $100.
• Disturbing the peace – Patrick J. Wolfe, York, fined $250.
• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Donald J. Gengler, Sioux City, Iowa, fined $300.
• Driving during revocation/impoundment – Lee M. Collins, Bee, fined $350.
• Theft by shoplifting, $0-$500 – Jenny D. Chavez, York, fined $100.
• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Benjamin J. Moutray, York, fined $300.
• Theft by shoplifting, $0-$500 – Sadie J. Fayant, Lincoln, sentenced to seven days jail and given credit for five days already served. Also failure to appear or comply, sentenced to seven days jail to be served concurrently.
• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Mitchell J. Mertz, York, fined $100.
Traffic violations
• Failure to stay in lane – Allen R. Dawkins, Grand Island, fined $25.
• Failure to yield right-of-way – Santos H. Lerma, Genoa, fined $25.
• No operator’s license – Tina M. Asti, York, fined $75.
• No operator’s license – Samaan Y. Adenti, Grand Island, fined $75.
• No valid registration – Tina M. Asti, York, fined $25.
• No proof of insurance – Lazaro A. Venegas Lopez, Waco, fined $100.
• Violation of a stop or yield sign – Amanda J. Luebcke, York, fined $75.
Speeding
• Luis A. Zamora Lemus, Omaha, fined $75.
• Eric S. Georgis, Downers Grove, Ill., fined $125.
• Nancy V. Espinoza, McCool Junction, fined $75. Also excess windshield and/or window tinting, fined $25.
• Gage A. Balltrip, Utica, fined $200.
• Sharon F. Terry, Chevy Chase, Md., fined $125.
• Phoenix J. Rivera, York, fined $75.
• Chase A. Danson, Stromsburg, fined $75.
• Gabriela Duran, Aurora, Ill., fined $125.
• Tyara K. Closser, Lincoln, fined $200.
• Sydni L. Wiedel, Hebron, fined $125.
• Johnathan T. Poma, Hampton, fined $125.
• William J. Brown, McCook, fined $200.
