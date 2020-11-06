 Skip to main content
From the Permanent Record
From the Permanent Record

County Court

• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Joseph RC Mills, Henderson, fined $100.

• Possession or use of drug paraphernalia – Mikayl S. McQueen, York, fined $300. Also possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $100.

• Possession of marijuana, one ounce or less – Christina L. Allen, Omaha, fined $300. Also reckless driving, first offense, fined $250.

• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Travis W. Landanger, Gresham, fined $100.

• Driving under the influence, first offense – Justin W. Christie, Gresham, fined $500, sentenced to seven days jail, given credit for one day already served.

• Driving under the influence, second offense – Martin Lyons, Henderson, fined $500, sentenced to four days jail, ordered to 18 months probation, driver’s license revoked 18 months.

• Criminal mischief, $0-$500 – Andrew L. Ackland, Grafton, sentenced to 10 days jail, ordered to 24 months probation, ordered to pay $3,330 in restitution, ordered to pay $2,090 in restitution.

• Violation of a protection order, two counts – Chad A. Klingenberger, York, sentenced to 60 days jail on each count with 45 days credit for time already served.

Speeding

• Amanda N. Pope, Henderson, fined $200.

• Linda J. Mertes, Des Moines, Iowa, fined $75.

• Vladimir Sarpe, Salt Lake City, Utah, fined $75.

• Jonson C. Chatterley, Fort Collins, Colo., fined $75.

• Omar Rincon Corral, Denver, Colo., fined $125.

• Carlos A. Medrano, Grand Island, fined $75.

• Susan G. Hoff, Jenks, Okla., fined $75.

• Relosa M. Zabala, Las Vegas, Nevada, find $75.

