From the Permanent Record
Permanent Record

Permanent Record

County Court

• Health violation – Shawn A. Allison, York, fined $50.

• Driving under influence, first offense – Zachary Richert, York, fined $500, ordered to 12 months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days.

• Reckless driving, first offense – Jon M. Thomas, Seward, fined $250.

• Violation of hunting/fishing regulations – Bryson C. Lynn, Tyler, Texas, fined $100 and ordered to pay $150 liquidation fee.

• Violation of hunting/fishing regulations – Grant R. Earp, Cumby, Texas, fined $100 and ordered to pay $150 liquidation fee.

• Driving during revocation/impoundment – Gabriel Cabralcalazans, York, fined $200 and ordered to six months probation.

• Criminal mischief, $0-$500 – Christina L. Nisly, Gresham, fined $50.

• Criminal mischief, $0-$500 – Jonathan A. Gilchrist, Seward, sentenced to five days jail, given credit for five days already served.

• Second degree trespassing – Kevin S. Harrison, Lincoln, sentenced to 10 days jail, given credit for 14 days already served.

• Reckless driving, first offense – Valdeen L. Meyer, York, fined $500. Also possession of an open alcohol container, fined $50.

• Violation of a hunting/fishing regulation – Donald M. Taylor Sr., York, fined $100.

• Driving under the influence, first offense – Christopher A. Holt, York, fiend $500, sentenced to 10 days jail, given credit for one day already served, ordered to six months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days.

Speeding

• Kirsten S. Stearns, York, fined $25.

• Parrish M. Roberts, Pryor, Okla., fined $50.

• Daniel R. McNary, Millsboro, Del., fined $75.

• Lay Lay Doh, Denver, Colo., fined $200.

• Samuel A. Bryant, Lincoln, fined $75.

• Courtney M. Dehm, Omaha, fined $75.

• Kira M. Sanders, Friend, fined $75.

• Robin L. Bargen, Superior, fined $75.

• Jesus A. Rodriguez, York, fined $10.

• Raicel Rivero Pereira, Grand Island, fined $125.

• Shawn T. Grant, Gresham, fined $125.

Traffic violations

• No operator’s license – Nikolay Ponomarev, Brooklyn, N.Y., fined $75. Also improper stopping or parking, fined $25.

• No operator’s license – Hailey B. Betts, Indianola, Iowa, fined $75. Also speeding, fined $125.

• Expired intransit decal – Donald F. Chandler Jr., Bridgeton, N.J., fined $50.

• No valid registration – John T. Rosenquist, York, fined $25.

• Disobeying traffic control device – Angela R. Turner, Bullhead City, Ariz., fined $25.

• Overtaking/passing a stopped school bus – Gabriela Gutierrez, York, fined $500.

• No operator’s license – Jose Aguilar Colado, York, fined $75.

• Failure to yield right-of-way – Van A. Baxter, York, fined $25.

• Improper stopping or parking – John A. Christian III, Salt Lake City, Utah, fined $25.

• Careless driving – Timothy L. Schwarck, Granberry, Texas, fined $100. Also speeding, fined $200.

• Overtaking/passing a stopped school bus – Shawn F. Penne, York, fined $500.

• Overtaking/passing a stopped school bus – Jenna A. Perryman, York, fined $500.

Breaking News