From the Permanent Record
From the Permanent Record

Permanent Record

County Court

• Reckless driving, first offense – Karen Butzke, Staplehurst, fined $300.

• Fugitive from justice – Kimberlee C. Wells, Modesto, Calif., preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court.

• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Chase N. Gibson, Grand Island, fined $100.

• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Christine M. Turner, Cave Junction, Ore., fined $300.

• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement—Carmen Turner, Bellevue, fined $100. Also failure to appear or comply, fined $50.

• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Karen I. Hernandez, Waco, fined $100, driver’s license revoked one year.

• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Joseph Oliver, Fort Collins, Colo., fined $300. Possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $100. Also careless driving, fined $100.

Speeding

• Dakota T. Heideman, Grant, Mich., fined $25.

• John M. Thompson, III, Lincoln, fined $125. Also failure to use seat belt, fined $25.

• Jose M. Santillan Carrillo, Sutton, fined $200.

• Stephanie R. Farris, North Glenn, Colo., fined $75.

• Herberto Martinez, York, fined $200.

• Melanne M. McCoy, Fairmont, fined $25.

• Erik Castro, York, find $25. Also failure to use seat belt, fined $25.

Traffic violations

• No valid registration – David B. Nelson, York, fined $25. Also speeding, fined $25.

• Careless driving – Alvin M. Johnson, Bloomington, Ill., fined $100. Also speeding, fined $200.

• Driving left of center – Anthony C. Kellogg, Des Moines, Iowa, fined $25. Also speeding, fined $75.

• Failure to appear or comply – James E. Williams, York, sentenced to 10 days jail, given credit for three days already served.

• No valid registration – James Stearns, York, fined $25.

• No valid registration – Valerie J. Hess, York, fined $25.

• Careless driving – Spencer R. Miller, York, fined $100.

