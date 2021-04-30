From the Permanent Record

County Court
• Reckless driving, first offense – Karen Butzke, Staplehurst, fined $300.
• Fugitive from justice – Kimberlee C. Wells, Modesto, Calif., preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court.
• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Chase N. Gibson, Grand Island, fined $100.
• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Christine M. Turner, Cave Junction, Ore., fined $300.
• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement—Carmen Turner, Bellevue, fined $100. Also failure to appear or comply, fined $50.
• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Karen I. Hernandez, Waco, fined $100, driver’s license revoked one year.
• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Joseph Oliver, Fort Collins, Colo., fined $300. Possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $100. Also careless driving, fined $100.
Speeding
• Dakota T. Heideman, Grant, Mich., fined $25.
• John M. Thompson, III, Lincoln, fined $125. Also failure to use seat belt, fined $25.
• Jose M. Santillan Carrillo, Sutton, fined $200.
• Stephanie R. Farris, North Glenn, Colo., fined $75.
• Herberto Martinez, York, fined $200.
• Melanne M. McCoy, Fairmont, fined $25.
• Erik Castro, York, find $25. Also failure to use seat belt, fined $25.
Traffic violations
• No valid registration – David B. Nelson, York, fined $25. Also speeding, fined $25.
• Careless driving – Alvin M. Johnson, Bloomington, Ill., fined $100. Also speeding, fined $200.
• Driving left of center – Anthony C. Kellogg, Des Moines, Iowa, fined $25. Also speeding, fined $75.
• Failure to appear or comply – James E. Williams, York, sentenced to 10 days jail, given credit for three days already served.
• No valid registration – James Stearns, York, fined $25.
• No valid registration – Valerie J. Hess, York, fined $25.
• Careless driving – Spencer R. Miller, York, fined $100.