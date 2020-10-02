 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From the Permanent Record
0 comments
top story

From the Permanent Record

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Permanent record stock

County Court

• Attempt of a Class 4 felony – Jennifer N. Beard, Gering, sentenced to 60 days jail.

• Possession of money during a controlled substance violation – Kevin Prince, Omaha, preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court.

• Fugitive from justice – Ryan Jeffrey Robinson, Springfield, Penn., preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court.

• Contributing to the delinquency of a child – Amber M. Shearer, York, sentenced to 45 days jail.

• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Steven M. Karasek, no address listed, fined $300. Also speeding, fined $200.

• Leaving the scene of an accident/failure to furnish information – Billy D. Myrick, Jackson, Miss., fined $250. Also willful reckless driving, first offense, fined $500.

• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – John McComb, Wellington, Kan., fined $300. Also possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $100.

• Refusal to submit to a test, first offense – Katelyn B. Schrage, Bradshaw, fined $500, ordered to six months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Traffic violations

• Driving on the shoulder of a highway – Christopher A. Rhodes, Aurora, fined $25.

Speeding

• Daniel J. Lopez-Rodriguez, San Bernandino, Calif., fined $125.

• Erica R. Coleman, Lincoln, fined $75.

• Joshua D. Wren, Omaha, fined $125.

• Austin W. Donnelly, Cambridge, Wis., fined $75.

• Trevor D. Smothers, Kearney, Mo., fined $125.

• Bryan C. Jantz, York, fined $125.

• Alexander L. Castro, Pocatello, Idaho, fined $75.

• William F. Weaver, Bay City, Mich., fined $200.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News