From the Permanent Record

County Court

• Attempt of a Class 4 felony – Jennifer N. Beard, Gering, sentenced to 60 days jail.

• Possession of money during a controlled substance violation – Kevin Prince, Omaha, preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court.

• Fugitive from justice – Ryan Jeffrey Robinson, Springfield, Penn., preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court.

• Contributing to the delinquency of a child – Amber M. Shearer, York, sentenced to 45 days jail.

• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Steven M. Karasek, no address listed, fined $300. Also speeding, fined $200.

• Leaving the scene of an accident/failure to furnish information – Billy D. Myrick, Jackson, Miss., fined $250. Also willful reckless driving, first offense, fined $500.

• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – John McComb, Wellington, Kan., fined $300. Also possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $100.

• Refusal to submit to a test, first offense – Katelyn B. Schrage, Bradshaw, fined $500, ordered to six months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days.

