From the Permanent Record

County Court
• Attempt of a Class 4 felony – Jennifer N. Beard, Gering, sentenced to 60 days jail.
• Possession of money during a controlled substance violation – Kevin Prince, Omaha, preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court.
• Fugitive from justice – Ryan Jeffrey Robinson, Springfield, Penn., preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court.
• Contributing to the delinquency of a child – Amber M. Shearer, York, sentenced to 45 days jail.
• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Steven M. Karasek, no address listed, fined $300. Also speeding, fined $200.
• Leaving the scene of an accident/failure to furnish information – Billy D. Myrick, Jackson, Miss., fined $250. Also willful reckless driving, first offense, fined $500.
• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – John McComb, Wellington, Kan., fined $300. Also possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $100.
• Refusal to submit to a test, first offense – Katelyn B. Schrage, Bradshaw, fined $500, ordered to six months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days.
Support Local Journalism
Traffic violations
• Driving on the shoulder of a highway – Christopher A. Rhodes, Aurora, fined $25.
Speeding
• Daniel J. Lopez-Rodriguez, San Bernandino, Calif., fined $125.
• Erica R. Coleman, Lincoln, fined $75.
• Joshua D. Wren, Omaha, fined $125.
• Austin W. Donnelly, Cambridge, Wis., fined $75.
• Trevor D. Smothers, Kearney, Mo., fined $125.
• Bryan C. Jantz, York, fined $125.
• Alexander L. Castro, Pocatello, Idaho, fined $75.
• William F. Weaver, Bay City, Mich., fined $200.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!