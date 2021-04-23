From the Permanent Record

County Court

• Fugitive from justice, three counts – Scott Hofferber, no address listed, preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court.

• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Andrea Cobb, Geneva, fined $100.

• Fugitive from justice, two counts – Keith Michael Richmond, no address listed, preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court.

• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Marissa R. Patterson, Topeka, Kan., fined $300.

• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Nicholas A. Holder, York, fined $300. Also possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $100.

Speeding

• Iris A. Prochaska, Kearney, fined $75.

• Matthew A. Langer, Chicago, Ill., fined $200.

• Donnie B. Yang, Appleton, Wis., fined $75.

• Philip H. Roethler, Fort Dodge, Iowa, fined $75.

• Maegan M. Nuss, York, fined $25. Also failure to use turn signal, fined $25.

Traffic violations