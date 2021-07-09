From the Permanent Record

County Court
• Driving under the influence, second offense – Emily Crowdell, York, fined $500, ordered to 18 months probation, driver’s license revoked 18 months.
• Barking dog – Roxanne R. Ott, York, fined $25.
• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana, two counts – Kimberlee A. Neubauer, Lafayette, Colo., fined $300 on each count. Also possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $100.
Traffic violations
• No operator’s license – Zantrel N. Franklin, Wood River, fined $75.
• No valid registration – Kathrine J. Sydow, McCool Junction, fined $25.
• No operator’s license – Marco A. Lopez Borja, Reseda, Calif., fined $75. Also speeding, fined $75.
• Non-resident violation – Oliver F. Leany, Omaha, fined $25. Also speeding, fined $25.
Speeding
• Terry Tritt, York, fined $125.
• Margaret M. Boisture, Windsor, Conn., fined $125.
• Marcia L. Lee, Grand Island, fined $75.
• Wes R. Pierce, Sheridan, Wyo., fined $125.