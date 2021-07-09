 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From the Permanent Record
0 comments

From the Permanent Record

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Permanent Record

County Court

• Driving under the influence, second offense – Emily Crowdell, York, fined $500, ordered to 18 months probation, driver’s license revoked 18 months.

• Barking dog – Roxanne R. Ott, York, fined $25.

• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana, two counts – Kimberlee A. Neubauer, Lafayette, Colo., fined $300 on each count. Also possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $100.

Traffic violations

• No operator’s license – Zantrel N. Franklin, Wood River, fined $75.

• No valid registration – Kathrine J. Sydow, McCool Junction, fined $25.

• No operator’s license – Marco A. Lopez Borja, Reseda, Calif., fined $75. Also speeding, fined $75.

• Non-resident violation – Oliver F. Leany, Omaha, fined $25. Also speeding, fined $25.

Speeding

• Terry Tritt, York, fined $125.

• Margaret M. Boisture, Windsor, Conn., fined $125.

• Marcia L. Lee, Grand Island, fined $75.

• Wes R. Pierce, Sheridan, Wyo., fined $125.

• Cassalina D. Lyons, Omaha, fined $75.

• Holly M. Kiner, Aurora, fined $300.

• David B. Nelson, York, fined $75.

• Kevin R. Buchan, Fairfield, fined $75.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

This wingsuit jump over the Alps is unbelievable

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News