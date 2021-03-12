From the Permanent Record

County Court

• Issuing a bad check, $0-$500 – Heather Giles, Geneva, fined $50.

• Fugitive from justice – Gildardo Jasso, Silt, Colo., bound over to District Court.

• Attempt of a Class 4 felony – Craig Edward Kocian, St. Libory, ordered to 12 months probation. Also driving under the influence, first offense, fined $500, ordered to 12 months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days. Also possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $100.

• Attempt of a Class 4 felony – Brian Kovar, Columbus, ordered to 12 months probation. Also driving under the influence, second offense, fined $500, sentenced to 10 days jail, given credit for one day already served, ordered to 12 months probation, driver’s license revoked 18 months. Also possession of one ounce or less of marijuana, fined $300.

• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Robert M. Zech, Lombard, Ill., fined $300. Also possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $100.

• Possession of drug paraphernalia – Kimberly M. Scott, Benedict, fined $100.

• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Christa R. Noleaf, York, fined $100.