From The Permanent Record

County Court

• Second degree assault – Jennifer Rodriguez, Nebraska Correctional Center for Women, preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court.

• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Timothy M. Hamilton, Lincoln, fined $100.

• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Hannah Singh, Elm Creek, fined $100. Also failure to appear or comply, fined $200.

• Possession of a controlled substance – Andrew Foster, Bradshaw, preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court. Also failure to appear while out on bail, preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court.

• Criminal mischief with a value $0-$500 – James A. Lyon, York, ordered to pay $112 restitution.

• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Justice R. McCord, Gresham, fined $100. Also no proof of insurance, fined $150.

• Driving during revocation/impoundment – Joshua L. Dunham, York, fined $250 and driver’s license revoked one year.

• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Adam T. Niemier, Gowrie, Iowa, fined $300. Also another count of the same, fined $300. Also violation of a stop or yield sign, fined $75.

• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Sarah A. Nelson, Worthington, Minn., fined $300.

• Possession of an open alcohol container – Rico V. Lamere, Omaha, fined $50.

• Fugitive from justice – Chad A. Boardman, no address listed, preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court.

• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Kiley M. Nelson, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, fined $300. Also possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $100.

• Committing child abuse negligently – Alicia Bowlds, York, sentenced to 30 days jail and ordered to 18 months probation.

• Delivery of an exceptionally hazardous controlled substance – Edward E. Burgess, Jr., Milwaukee, Wis., preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court. Also possession of more than one pound of marijuana, preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court. Also no drug tax stamp, preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court.

• Fugitive from justice – Michael Sean Church, no address listed, bound over to District Court.

• Theft by unlawful taking, with a value of $0-$500 – Michael C. Garnhart, York, fined $500.

• Driving under the influence, second offense – Timothy Youngblood, Jr., San Antonio, Texas, fined $500, ordered to 12 months probation, ordered to perform 240 hours of community service, driver’s license revoked 18 months.

• Theft by shoplifting, with a value of $0-$500 – Anthony D. Aragon, York, fined $150.

• Possession of drug paraphernalia – David Dilks, York, fined $100. Also speeding, fined $75. Also failure to appear or comply, fined $150.

• Harboring an unlicensed dog – Bryan Luna-Escalera, York, fined $50.

• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Dane P. Murphy, Naperville, Ill., fined $300. Also possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $100.

• Theft by receiving stolen property, with a value of $0-$500 – Justin E. Plugge, David City, fined $100. Also theft by unlawful taking, with a value of $0-$500, fined $100. Also no valid registration, fined $25. Also unlawful/fictitious display of plates, fined $50. Also failure to appear when on bail, fined $200.

• Possession of a controlled substance – Enrique Mendez, Montebello, Calif., preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court.

Traffic violations

• No valid registration – Anita L. Haack, Osceola, fined $25.

• No operator’s license – Jonathan Abarca Hernandez, York, fined $75. Also no valid registration, fined $25.

• Failure to yield right-of-way to emergency vehicles – Nicholas W. Hartman, York, fine $100.

• Improper stopping or parking – Maksim V. Kashichkin, North Miami Beach, Florida, fined $25.

• No license on person – Absalon Contreras Rojas, Hidalgo, Texas, fined $25. Also speeding, fined $125.

• No operator’s license – Paul R. Ficht, Stromsburg, fined $75. Also speeding, fined $200.

• Failure to yield right-of-way to emergency vehicles – Dawn M. Standage, Ravenna, fined $100.

• No helmet – David F. Peterson, Grafton, fined $50.

• Failure to yield right of way – Michael J. Webb, Geneva, fined $25.

• No operator’s license – Edward E. Crouse, Osceola, fined $75.

• Reckless driving, first offense – Jonathan U. Mena Aguilera, York, fined $300. Also failure to stay in lane, fined $25. Also operator’s license, fined $75. Also driving on shoulder of highway, fined $25.

• Disobeying stop lights – Seth W. Custer, Mount Joy, Penn., fined $75.

• Illegal U-turn – Kathleen K. Siebert, Henderson, fined $25.

• Improper turn – Bruce D. Pond, Seminole, Okla., fined $25.

• Failure to yield right-of-way – Dixon H. Gahnz, Wisconsin Rapids, Wis., fined $25.

• No proof of ownership – Hannah K. Lloyd, Wilber, fined $50. Also speeding, fined $25.

• No operator’s license – Ahmad L. Almousawi, Skokie, Ill., fined $75.

• No operator’s license – Shaun T. Cryts, Cozad, fined $75.

• Illegal U-turn – Kevin W. Babb, Waukee, Iowa, fined $25.

• Illegal U-turn – Evan D. Roberts, Sidney, Mont., fined $25.

• Commercial motor vehicle log violation – Obthyl S. Germain, Lehigh Acres, Fla., fined $200.

• Disobeying a traffic control device – Chad M. Folkerts, Lincoln, fined $25.

• No operator’s license – Nyathow D. Gach Chawich, Austin, Minn., fined $75.

• Overtaking/passing a stopped school bus – Kadence C. Velde, York, fined $500.

• No operator’s license – Josue E. Chavez Retana, Hayward, Calif., fined $75.

• No operator’s license – Jordan A. Parker, Omaha, fined $75. Also speeding, fined $25.

• No valid registration – Carlos A. Morales, Harvard, fined $25. Also speeding, fined $25.

• No operator’s license – Jose A. Meza Martinez, Temple, Texas, fined $75. Also failure to yield right-of-way, fined $25.

• No valid registration – Joslyn J. Handley, York, fined $25.

• Violation of a stop or yield sign – Donald R. Quiring, York, fined $75.

• No valid registration – Andrew Mizner, Geneva, fined $25.

Speeding

• Aaron D. Tarr, Norfolk, fined $75.

• Scott M. Signa, Oakland, Calif., fined $125.

• Lucas S. Schaneman, Kearney, fined $75.

• Paige M. Pehrson, Grand Island, fined $200.

• Andrew M. Plock, Fairmont, fined $200.

• Erin M. Mahlstedt, Boulder, Colo., fined $75.

• Ryan A. Johnson, Edmond, Okla., fined $125.

• Sydney M. Mandel, Chicago, Ill., fined $200.

• Mahbubul Alam, View, Calif., fined $125.

• Joshua G. Ross, Kearney, fined $75.

• Brand D. White Eyes, Porcupine, S.D., fined $125.

• Calvin L. Peters, Sr., Omaha, fined $75.

• Oscar Dominguez Rodriguez, Grand Island, fined $125.

• Mary C. Pinley, Stromsburg, fined $75.

• Luke W. Waeldner, Yarmouth, Maine, fined $75.

• Carnetta K. Alexander, North Platte, fined $125.

• Cristiane Maldonado, Kansas City, Mo., fined $75.

• Jakob S. Davenport, Fairmont, fined $75.

• Julie M. Brown, Gurnee, Ill., fined $125.

• Keith V. Allen, Lexington, fined $125.

• Shailoh A. Eggerson, Omaha, fined $200.

• Edward D. Van Pelt, East Moline, Ill., fined $200.

• Kaylonie M. Ervin, York, fined $125.

• Calan F. Hoffman, York, fined $200.

• Pablo U. Chavez, Lincoln, fined $125. Also failure to use seat belt, fined $25.

• Seth A. Soderlund, Elwood, fined $75.

• Seth M. Blake, Springfield, Iowa, fined $75.

• Riley T. Cross, Kearney, fined $200.

• Bahjat F. Darman, Lincoln, fined $200.

• Mark O. Collingham, York, fined $75.