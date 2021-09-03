From the Permanent Record

Traffic violations
• No valid registration – Nicholas P. Ditoro, Jr., York, fined $25.
• Commercial motor vehicle brake violation – Austin L. Trejo, Lincoln, fined $50.
• No brake lights/turn signals – Shane Lovell, York, fined $25.
• No operator’s license – Alexander W. Smigelsky, Fort Colllins, Colo., fined $75. Also speeding, fined $75.
• No valid registration – Derek C. Wensel, Lincoln, fined $25.
• Improper stopping or parking – David Stepanyuk, Loomis, Calif., fined $25.
• Driving on shoulder of highway – Deann M. Pope, York, fined $25.
• Driving on shoulder of highway – Joseph W. Mattingly, Grand Island, fined $25.
• No operator’s license – Matthew Haggadone, York, fined $ 75.
• Careless driving – Tluang Kio, York, fined $100.
County Court
• Possession of K2, one ounce or less – Joshua D. Bauer, Henderson, fined $300.
• Minor in possession, ages 19+ -- Kessler C. Dixon, Pleasanton, fined $500.
• Driving under the influence, first offense – Dustin M. Dubas, York, fined $500, sentenced to 10 days jail, ordered to six months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days.
• Theft by shoplifting, $0-$500 – Jessica D. Gray, Concordia, Kan., fined $250.
• Theft by shoplifting, $0-$500 – Matthew B. Fritz, Gresham, sentenced to 48 hours jail and given credit for two days already served. Also failure to appear or comply, sentenced to 48 hours jail to be served concurrently.
• Possession of an open alcohol container – Caleb Friesner, York, fined $50.
Speeding
• Thomas J. Malander, Seward, fined $75.
• Adam D. Neville, York, fined $75.
• Adam S. Felton, Fairmont, fined $125.
• Christen J. Bridgwater, Naperville, Ill., fined $75.
• Joshua D. Barclay, New York, N.Y., fined $125.
• Melani Abella, Kearney, fined $75.
• Justin D. Adkins, Seward, fined $75.
• Nehemiah L. Smith, Omaha, fined $25.
• Enrique Escalante, San Juan, Texas, fined $75.