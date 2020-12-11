 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From the Permanent Record
0 comments
top story

From the Permanent Record

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Permanent record stock

County Court

• Driving under the influence, first offense – Aric Bryson, Utica, fined $500, sentenced to seven days jail, driver’s license revoked six months.

• Criminal mischief, $0-$500 – Amanda Rivera, Lincoln, fined $500.

• Possession of an open alcohol container – Courtnei E. Blackburn, Omaha, fined $50. Also driving under suspension/before reinstatement, fined $100.

• Driving under the influence, .15-plus – Aric C. Bryson, Utica, fined $500, sentenced to seven days jail, driver’s license revoked one year.

• Theft by unlawful taking, $0-$500 – Shaine W. Lyon, Lincoln, sentenced to 15 days jail, given credit for three days already served.

• Driving under the influence, first offense – Dennis Ratzlaff, York, fined $500, sentenced to 10 days jail, ordered to six months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days.

• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Matthew T. Wright, Hebron, fined $100.

• Possession of a controlled substance – Tiffany Jones, Henderson, bound over to District Court.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Traffic violations

• Violation of a provisional operator’s license – Gage A. Balltrip, Utica, fined $50.

• No valid registration – Riley E. Utter, York, fined $25.

• Disobeying stop lights – Dixie L. Chaney, Harvard, fined $75.

• Violation of a stop or yield sign – Nicholas Scheil, York, fined $75.

Speeding

• Caroline O. Gibson, Lincoln, fined $125.

• Tammy M. Reyna, Lincoln, fined $125.

• Vanessa Monreal, Dallas, Texas, fined $125.

• Robert E. Matlock, Elkhorn, fined $125.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News