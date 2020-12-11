From the Permanent Record

County Court
• Driving under the influence, first offense – Aric Bryson, Utica, fined $500, sentenced to seven days jail, driver’s license revoked six months.
• Criminal mischief, $0-$500 – Amanda Rivera, Lincoln, fined $500.
• Possession of an open alcohol container – Courtnei E. Blackburn, Omaha, fined $50. Also driving under suspension/before reinstatement, fined $100.
• Driving under the influence, .15-plus – Aric C. Bryson, Utica, fined $500, sentenced to seven days jail, driver’s license revoked one year.
• Theft by unlawful taking, $0-$500 – Shaine W. Lyon, Lincoln, sentenced to 15 days jail, given credit for three days already served.
• Driving under the influence, first offense – Dennis Ratzlaff, York, fined $500, sentenced to 10 days jail, ordered to six months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days.
• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Matthew T. Wright, Hebron, fined $100.
• Possession of a controlled substance – Tiffany Jones, Henderson, bound over to District Court.
Traffic violations
• Violation of a provisional operator’s license – Gage A. Balltrip, Utica, fined $50.
• No valid registration – Riley E. Utter, York, fined $25.
• Disobeying stop lights – Dixie L. Chaney, Harvard, fined $75.
• Violation of a stop or yield sign – Nicholas Scheil, York, fined $75.
Speeding
• Caroline O. Gibson, Lincoln, fined $125.
• Tammy M. Reyna, Lincoln, fined $125.
• Vanessa Monreal, Dallas, Texas, fined $125.
• Robert E. Matlock, Elkhorn, fined $125.
