From the Permanent Record

County Court

• Driving under the influence, first offense – Aric Bryson, Utica, fined $500, sentenced to seven days jail, driver’s license revoked six months.

• Criminal mischief, $0-$500 – Amanda Rivera, Lincoln, fined $500.

• Possession of an open alcohol container – Courtnei E. Blackburn, Omaha, fined $50. Also driving under suspension/before reinstatement, fined $100.

• Driving under the influence, .15-plus – Aric C. Bryson, Utica, fined $500, sentenced to seven days jail, driver’s license revoked one year.

• Theft by unlawful taking, $0-$500 – Shaine W. Lyon, Lincoln, sentenced to 15 days jail, given credit for three days already served.

• Driving under the influence, first offense – Dennis Ratzlaff, York, fined $500, sentenced to 10 days jail, ordered to six months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days.

• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Matthew T. Wright, Hebron, fined $100.

• Possession of a controlled substance – Tiffany Jones, Henderson, bound over to District Court.

Traffic violations