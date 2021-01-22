 Skip to main content
From The Permanent Record
From The Permanent Record

Permanent record stock

Traffic violations

• No valid registration – Kayla C. Ewing, Lincoln, fined $25. Also speeding, fined $200.

• No valid registration – Michell M. Cardona, Omaha, fined $25.

• Careless driving – Jacob J. Kovar, Conifer, Colo., fined $100. Also speeding, fined $200.

• No valid registration – Timothy J. Welch, Benedict, fined $25.

• No valid registration – Andrew M. Plock, Fairmont, fined $25.

• Careless driving – Claton D. Peters, Waco, fined $100.

• Violation of a stop or yield sign – Landon W. Meier, York, fined $75.

• Violation of a hand-held wireless communication device – Vinson Yimi, York, fined $200. Also careless driving, fined $100.

Speeding

• Carlos Pellegrini Avila, Grand Island, fined $75.

• Cathryn R. Whitehead, New Port Richey, Fla., fined $200.

• Tyler S. Cox, York, fined $25.

• Alma R. Alvaro, Grand Island, fined $75.

• Yurisandy Jimenez-Amastre, Grand Island, fined $75.

County Court

• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Jeremiah T. Larson, York, fined $100. Also failure to appear or comply, sentenced to two days jail, given credit for two days already served.

• Driving under the influence, first offense – Candido Rodriguez, York, fined $500, sentenced to 10 days jail, ordered to six months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days.

