From the Permanent Record

County Court

• Theft by shoplifting, $0-$500 – Derek A. Buettner, Wood River, fined $500 and ordered to pay $179 restitution.

• Reckless driving, first offense – Aaron N. Hollins, York, fined $500.

• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Dustin R. Braddock, Geneva, fined $400 and sentenced to 48 hours jail. Also possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $100.

• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Shane R. Motsinger, York, fined $300.

• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Stephan L. Kenny, York, fined $100.

• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Synia N. Carter, Lincoln, fined $100. Also failure to appear when on bail, fined $250.

• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Stephan L. Kenny, York, fined $100. Also speeding, fined $200.

• Driving under the influence, first offense – Artem Brichka, Lincoln, fined $500, sentenced to 10 days jail, ordered to 12 months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days.