From the Permanent Record
From the Permanent Record

Permanent Record

County Court

• Theft by shoplifting, $0-$500 – Derek A. Buettner, Wood River, fined $500 and ordered to pay $179 restitution.

• Reckless driving, first offense – Aaron N. Hollins, York, fined $500.

• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Dustin R. Braddock, Geneva, fined $400 and sentenced to 48 hours jail. Also possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $100.

• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Shane R. Motsinger, York, fined $300.

• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Stephan L. Kenny, York, fined $100.

• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Synia N. Carter, Lincoln, fined $100. Also failure to appear when on bail, fined $250.

• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Stephan L. Kenny, York, fined $100. Also speeding, fined $200.

• Driving under the influence, first offense – Artem Brichka, Lincoln, fined $500, sentenced to 10 days jail, ordered to 12 months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days.

• Driving under the influence, .15+ -- Frank Serna, Jr., York, fined $500, sentenced to two days jail, given credit for one day already served, ordered to 12 months probation, driver’s license revoked one year.

• Possession of drug paraphernalia – Angela S. Grady, York, fined $100.

• Possession of drug paraphernalia – Katherine S. Rezac, York, fined $100.

Speeding

• Tyler Griggs, York, fined $125.

• David B. Hayes, Fremont, fined $75.

• Stephen C. Aris, St. Charles, Ill., fined $75.

• Dakota E. Eilers, Gresham, fined $200.

• Alex D. Hill, Indianapolis, Ind., fined $200.

• Shatoya T. Roofe, New London, Conn., fined $75.

• Ricko Rieuo, Portland, Ore., fined $75.

• David D. Stephens, Aurora, Colo., fined $125.

• Gage D. Hansmeyer, Firth, fined $75.

• Thomas Hofmann, Sutton, fined $75.

• William D. Johnson, Aurora, Colo., fined $75.

• Stephan L. Kenny, York, fined $125.

• Mikayl S. McQueen, York, fined $200.

• Erica Ketcham, Lincoln, fined $75.

Traffic violations

• No operator’s license – Zantrel N. Franklin, Everett, Wash., fined $75.

• No operator’s license – Jose L. Cano, Pasadena, Texas, fined $75. Also speeding, fined $25.

• Failure to display proper number – Charles R. Hurlbut, York, fined $25.

• No valid registration – Jason J. Silver, Hastings, fined $25.

• No valid registration – Christopher F. Kuennen, Fairbury, fined $25.

• Disobeying stop lights – Don Juan Joel E. Gonzalez, Apodaca, Mexico, fined $75.

• No helmet – Heath J. Kasperbauer, Corn Rapids, Iowa, fined $50.

• Passing a stopped school bus – Corbin D. Brown, York, fined $500.

