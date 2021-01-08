From the Permanent Record

County Court

• Game abandonment or needless waste – Matthew K. Rathjen, Waco, fined $150.

• Possession of drug paraphernalia – Annisha C. Brown, Lincoln, fined $100.

• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Ryan R. Garcia, Grand Island, sentenced to one day in jail, given credit for three days already served. Also speeding, fined $75.

• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Cameron E. Martin, Omaha, fined $100. Also speeding, fined $75. Also failure to appear when on bail, fined $100.

• Possession of one ounce to one pound of marijuana – Kelly VC Dixon, Creston, Iowa, fined $500.

• Possession of a controlled substance – Troy Swindell, York, preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court.

• Reckless driving, first offense – Bryan S. Mason, Bradshaw, fined $300.

• Possession of one ounce to one pound of marijuana – Zachary VC Dixon, Orient, Iowa, fined $500.

• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Javier C. Traylor, Lincoln, fined $100.