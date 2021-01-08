 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From the Permanent Record
0 comments
top story

From the Permanent Record

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Permanent record stock

County Court

• Game abandonment or needless waste – Matthew K. Rathjen, Waco, fined $150.

• Possession of drug paraphernalia – Annisha C. Brown, Lincoln, fined $100.

• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Ryan R. Garcia, Grand Island, sentenced to one day in jail, given credit for three days already served. Also speeding, fined $75.

• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Cameron E. Martin, Omaha, fined $100. Also speeding, fined $75. Also failure to appear when on bail, fined $100.

• Possession of one ounce to one pound of marijuana – Kelly VC Dixon, Creston, Iowa, fined $500.

• Possession of a controlled substance – Troy Swindell, York, preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court.

• Reckless driving, first offense – Bryan S. Mason, Bradshaw, fined $300.

• Possession of one ounce to one pound of marijuana – Zachary VC Dixon, Orient, Iowa, fined $500.

• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Javier C. Traylor, Lincoln, fined $100.

• Fugitive from justice – Joseph S. Gray, no address listed, preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court.

• Reckless driving, first offense – Kody K. Morgan, York, fined $300.

• Possession of a controlled substance – Madison Yonker, Gordon, preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court.

• Littering, first offense – Michael D. Means, York, fined $100.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

• Aiding and abetting a Class 3 offense – Mikel S. Lemon, Omaha, fined $300.

• Hunting/fishing/trapping without permission – Kenneth S. Kirkpatrick, Omaha, fined $200.

• Hunting/fishing/trapping without permission – Roger L. Kirkpatrick, Omaha, fined $200.

Speeding

• Siara R. Cramer, Omaha, fined $200.

• Elisabeth M. Shillig, Troy, Mo., fined $125.

• Zane A. McCoy, Fairmont, fined $125.

• Shepherd J. Wadley, Denver, Colo., fined $125.

• Ajok S. Mareng, Omaha, fined $200.

• Madison M. Kicken, Minatare, fined $125.

• Scott O. Sahling, Grand Island, fined $200.

Traffic violations

• No operator’s license – Chase H. Cookson, Whitman, Mass., fined $75. Also speeding, fined $25.

• Violating a stop or yield sign – Devin L. Harrison, Exeter, fined $75.

• Careless driving – Landon Meier, York, fined $100.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News