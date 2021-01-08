From the Permanent Record

County Court
• Game abandonment or needless waste – Matthew K. Rathjen, Waco, fined $150.
• Possession of drug paraphernalia – Annisha C. Brown, Lincoln, fined $100.
• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Ryan R. Garcia, Grand Island, sentenced to one day in jail, given credit for three days already served. Also speeding, fined $75.
• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Cameron E. Martin, Omaha, fined $100. Also speeding, fined $75. Also failure to appear when on bail, fined $100.
• Possession of one ounce to one pound of marijuana – Kelly VC Dixon, Creston, Iowa, fined $500.
• Possession of a controlled substance – Troy Swindell, York, preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court.
• Reckless driving, first offense – Bryan S. Mason, Bradshaw, fined $300.
• Possession of one ounce to one pound of marijuana – Zachary VC Dixon, Orient, Iowa, fined $500.
• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Javier C. Traylor, Lincoln, fined $100.
• Fugitive from justice – Joseph S. Gray, no address listed, preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court.
• Reckless driving, first offense – Kody K. Morgan, York, fined $300.
• Possession of a controlled substance – Madison Yonker, Gordon, preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court.
• Littering, first offense – Michael D. Means, York, fined $100.
• Aiding and abetting a Class 3 offense – Mikel S. Lemon, Omaha, fined $300.
• Hunting/fishing/trapping without permission – Kenneth S. Kirkpatrick, Omaha, fined $200.
• Hunting/fishing/trapping without permission – Roger L. Kirkpatrick, Omaha, fined $200.
Speeding
• Siara R. Cramer, Omaha, fined $200.
• Elisabeth M. Shillig, Troy, Mo., fined $125.
• Zane A. McCoy, Fairmont, fined $125.
• Shepherd J. Wadley, Denver, Colo., fined $125.
• Ajok S. Mareng, Omaha, fined $200.
• Madison M. Kicken, Minatare, fined $125.
• Scott O. Sahling, Grand Island, fined $200.
Traffic violations
• No operator’s license – Chase H. Cookson, Whitman, Mass., fined $75. Also speeding, fined $25.