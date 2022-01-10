 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
From the Permanent Record
From the Permanent Record

Permanent Record

County Court

• Driving under the influence, first offense – Christian Bertagni, Omaha, fined $500, sentenced to seven days jail, driver’s license revoked six months.

• Fugitive from justice – Ronnie Meyer, III, no address listed, preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court.

• Escape – Jessie Shafer, Lincoln, preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court.

• Assault of a public safety officer – Melinda Tyler, Nebraska Correctional Center for Women, preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court.

• Driving under the influence, first offense – Douglas E. Hartman, York, fined $500, sentenced to 30 days jail, given credit for 33 days already served, driver’s license revoked six months. Also driving left of center, fined $25. Also failure to stay in lane, fined $25. Also failure to use turn signal, fined $25. Also obstructing a peace officer, sentenced to 10 days jail.

• No habitat stamp – Reed E. Anderson, Columbus, fined $50.

• Violation of a hunting/fishing regulation – Donald M. Taylor, Jr., York, fined $100.

• Third degree assault – Cynthia P. Martinez, Laredo, Texas, fined $100.

• Third degree assault – Linda L. Cortez, Austin, Texas, fined $100.

• Disturbing the peace – Kyle Kelch, Ohiowa, fined $150.

• Failure to appear or comply – Cristy A. Grant, Utica, fined $200.

Speeding

• Andony O. Gomez Mejia, Lincoln, fined $200.

• Whitney G. Bicknase, Grand Island, fined $200.

• Mariah C. Lopez, Crete, fined $200.

• Cesar M. Ortiz, Bradshaw, fined $125.

• Branic Richards, York, fined $125.

Traffic violations

• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – August A. Schnakenberg, York, fined $100. Also violation of a stop or yield sign, fined $75.

• No valid registration – Melissa S. Reiman, Lincoln, fined $25. Also speeding, fined $125.

• Improper stopping or parking – Jose I. Arrastia, Jr., Miami, Fla., fined $25.

• Disobeying stop lights – David D. Lambert, Rockport, Ill., fined $75.

