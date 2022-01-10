From the Permanent Record

• Driving under the influence, first offense – Christian Bertagni, Omaha, fined $500, sentenced to seven days jail, driver’s license revoked six months.

• Driving under the influence, first offense – Douglas E. Hartman, York, fined $500, sentenced to 30 days jail, given credit for 33 days already served, driver’s license revoked six months. Also driving left of center, fined $25. Also failure to stay in lane, fined $25. Also failure to use turn signal, fined $25. Also obstructing a peace officer, sentenced to 10 days jail.