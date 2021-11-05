 Skip to main content
From the Permanent Record
From the Permanent Record

Permanent Record

County Court

• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Lizbeth Pantoja, South Sioux City, Iowa, fined $300.

• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Lindsay R. Mills, Wichita, Kan., fined $300. Also possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $100.

Traffic violations

• No operator’s license – Jason F. Goodnight, Noel, Mo., fined $75. Also speeding, fined $25.

• No operator’s license – Baltazar E. Monge Valle, Grand Island, fined $75. Also no valid registration, fined $25. Also speeding, fined $25.

• Improper stopping or parking – Abdul R. Safi, Woodbridge, Va., fined $25.

• No operator’s license – Harold Owens Jr., York, fined $75.

• No operator’s license – Yvetta Watson, Killdeer, S.D., fined $75.

• Driving left of center – Markus J. Detweiler, Hartsburg, Mo., fined $25. Also failure to signal turn, fined $25.

• No valid registration – Melynda K. Williams, York, fined $25. Also speeding, fined $75.

Speeding

• Justin D. Knust, Lincoln, fined $75.

• Franklin L. Karst, Lincoln, fined $200.

• Reyannon T. Gossard, York, fined $200.

• Haley A. Backman, Lincoln, fined $125.

• Christian G. Escobar Gomez, Lincoln, fined $200.

• Timothy D. Mann, Villa Rico, Ga., fined $200.

