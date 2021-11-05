From the Permanent Record

County Court
• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Lizbeth Pantoja, South Sioux City, Iowa, fined $300.
• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Lindsay R. Mills, Wichita, Kan., fined $300. Also possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $100.
Traffic violations
• No operator’s license – Jason F. Goodnight, Noel, Mo., fined $75. Also speeding, fined $25.
• No operator’s license – Baltazar E. Monge Valle, Grand Island, fined $75. Also no valid registration, fined $25. Also speeding, fined $25.
• Improper stopping or parking – Abdul R. Safi, Woodbridge, Va., fined $25.
• No operator’s license – Harold Owens Jr., York, fined $75.
• No operator’s license – Yvetta Watson, Killdeer, S.D., fined $75.
• Driving left of center – Markus J. Detweiler, Hartsburg, Mo., fined $25. Also failure to signal turn, fined $25.
• No valid registration – Melynda K. Williams, York, fined $25. Also speeding, fined $75.
Speeding
• Justin D. Knust, Lincoln, fined $75.