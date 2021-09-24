From the permanent record

County Court
• Possession of a controlled substance – Steven Ray Hunsche, York, preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court.
• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Samantha L. Sullivan, Aurora, Ill., fined $300. Also possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $100. Also speeding, fined $75.
• Possession of a controlled substance – Christopher Gray, Monticello, Iowa, preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court.
• Possession of an open alcohol container – Brayden K. Olsen, Beaver Crossing, fined $50. Also careless driving, fined $100.
• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Fredy E. Martinez, York, fined $100.
• Carrying a concealed weapon, first offense – Colonial Hicks, Snowhills, N.C., fined $800.
• Hunting game birds/animals without permit – Jaren Chase Powell, Springfield, fined $150.
Traffic violations
• Improper stopping or parking – Gurdeep Singh, Manteca, Calif., fined $25.
• Driving on the shoulder of a highway – Theodore J. Hall, Lincoln, fined $25. Also violation of a hand-held wireless communication device, fined $200.
• No operator’s license – Magdalena I. Gonzalez, Grand Island, fined $75. Also speeding, fined $125.
• Improper stopping or parking – Gela Bekauri, Fort Lee, N.J., fined $25.
• No proof of insurance – Gildardo Garcia, Sutton, fined $50. Also no proof of ownership, fined $50.
• Operating a vessel without meeting requirements – Matthew H. Paris, York, fined $25. Also failure to appear or comply, fined $50.
• No operator’s license – Ghislain Stani Mpala Pary, Euless, Texas, fined $75.
• Violation of a hand-held wireless communication device – David M. Dilks, York, fined $200. Also driving on shoulder of highway, fined $25. Also failure to use seat belt, fined $25.
• Failure to use seat belt – Carlie L. Sperling, York, fined $25.
• Driving on the shoulder of a highway – Thomas J. Slezak, Jr., Exeter, fined $25.
• Driving left of center – Irl L. Gilliland, Henderson, fined $25. Also disobeying stop lights, fined $75.
• No operator’s license – Pedro Chavez Jimenez, Hastings, fined $75. Also speeding, fined $25. Also failure to use seat belt, fined $25.
• No registration in vehicle – Kenneth J. Tierney, Lincoln, fined $25.
• No proof of ownership – James T. Neely, Bradshaw, fined $50. Also failure to appear when on bail, fined $250.
• Careless driving – Jerrad O. Nelson, York, fined $100. Also failure to use seat belt, fined $25.
• Violation of a stop or yield sign – Michael Church, Cookeville, Tenn., fined $75. Also no operator’s license, fined $75.
• Unlawful/fictitious display of plates – Donteveon Phillippi, Lincoln, fined $50.
• Truck route violation – James T. Welch, Gresham, fined $100.
• No valid registration – Luke E. Suhr, Stromsburg, fined $25. Also speeding, fined $125.
• No helmet – Robert J. Cohoon, LaValle, Wis., fined $50.
• No valid registration – Michelle A. Ewing, York, fined $25.
• Non-resident violation – Nicholas S. Scheil, York, fined $25.
• No operator’s license – Edgar G. Marrufo Castaneda, Wichita, Kan., fined $75.
Speeding
• Julio C. Martinez, Avendano, Beloit, Wis., fined $125.
• Chelsea A. Fessler, Grafton, fined $75.
• David M. Dilks, York, fined $125.
• Rafael D. Delariva, Santa Ana, Calif., fined $75.
• Thomas R. Daul, York, fined $75. Also failure to wear seat belt, fined $25.
• Thomas Morton, Wichita, Kan., fined $200.
• Brice N. Enter, Sherburn, Minn., fined $75.
• Wendy E. Meehan, Tunkhannock, Penn., fined $125.
• Zachary A. Wichman, Henderson, fined $200.
• Alison L. Golden, Littleton, Colo., fined $75.
• Thomas J. Valenta, Henderson, fined $125.
• Julian R. Lukic-Kegel, Milwaukee, Wis., fined $75.