 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From the permanent record
0 comments

From the permanent record

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Permanent Record

County Court

• Possession of a controlled substance – Steven Ray Hunsche, York, preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court.

• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Samantha L. Sullivan, Aurora, Ill., fined $300. Also possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $100. Also speeding, fined $75.

• Possession of a controlled substance – Christopher Gray, Monticello, Iowa, preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court.

• Possession of an open alcohol container – Brayden K. Olsen, Beaver Crossing, fined $50. Also careless driving, fined $100.

• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Fredy E. Martinez, York, fined $100.

• Carrying a concealed weapon, first offense – Colonial Hicks, Snowhills, N.C., fined $800.

• Hunting game birds/animals without permit – Jaren Chase Powell, Springfield, fined $150.

Traffic violations

• Improper stopping or parking – Gurdeep Singh, Manteca, Calif., fined $25.

• Driving on the shoulder of a highway – Theodore J. Hall, Lincoln, fined $25. Also violation of a hand-held wireless communication device, fined $200.

• No operator’s license – Magdalena I. Gonzalez, Grand Island, fined $75. Also speeding, fined $125.

• Improper stopping or parking – Gela Bekauri, Fort Lee, N.J., fined $25.

• No proof of insurance – Gildardo Garcia, Sutton, fined $50. Also no proof of ownership, fined $50.

• Operating a vessel without meeting requirements – Matthew H. Paris, York, fined $25. Also failure to appear or comply, fined $50.

• No operator’s license – Ghislain Stani Mpala Pary, Euless, Texas, fined $75.

• Violation of a hand-held wireless communication device – David M. Dilks, York, fined $200. Also driving on shoulder of highway, fined $25. Also failure to use seat belt, fined $25.

• Failure to use seat belt – Carlie L. Sperling, York, fined $25.

• Driving on the shoulder of a highway – Thomas J. Slezak, Jr., Exeter, fined $25.

• Driving left of center – Irl L. Gilliland, Henderson, fined $25. Also disobeying stop lights, fined $75.

• No operator’s license – Pedro Chavez Jimenez, Hastings, fined $75. Also speeding, fined $25. Also failure to use seat belt, fined $25.

• No registration in vehicle – Kenneth J. Tierney, Lincoln, fined $25.

• No proof of ownership – James T. Neely, Bradshaw, fined $50. Also failure to appear when on bail, fined $250.

• Careless driving – Jerrad O. Nelson, York, fined $100. Also failure to use seat belt, fined $25.

• Violation of a stop or yield sign – Michael Church, Cookeville, Tenn., fined $75. Also no operator’s license, fined $75.

• Unlawful/fictitious display of plates – Donteveon Phillippi, Lincoln, fined $50.

• Truck route violation – James T. Welch, Gresham, fined $100.

• No valid registration – Luke E. Suhr, Stromsburg, fined $25. Also speeding, fined $125.

• No helmet – Robert J. Cohoon, LaValle, Wis., fined $50.

• No valid registration – Michelle A. Ewing, York, fined $25.

• Non-resident violation – Nicholas S. Scheil, York, fined $25.

• No operator’s license – Edgar G. Marrufo Castaneda, Wichita, Kan., fined $75.

Speeding

• Julio C. Martinez, Avendano, Beloit, Wis., fined $125.

• Chelsea A. Fessler, Grafton, fined $75.

• David M. Dilks, York, fined $125.

• Rafael D. Delariva, Santa Ana, Calif., fined $75.

• Thomas R. Daul, York, fined $75. Also failure to wear seat belt, fined $25.

• Thomas Morton, Wichita, Kan., fined $200.

• Brice N. Enter, Sherburn, Minn., fined $75.

• Wendy E. Meehan, Tunkhannock, Penn., fined $125.

• Zachary A. Wichman, Henderson, fined $200.

• Alison L. Golden, Littleton, Colo., fined $75.

• Thomas J. Valenta, Henderson, fined $125.

• Julian R. Lukic-Kegel, Milwaukee, Wis., fined $75.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Biden announces increase in food stamps

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News