From the Permanent Record

County Court
• Driving under the influence, second offense – Hodi Al-Jabiri, York, fined $500, sentenced to 30 days jail, driver’s license revoked 18 months.
• Driving under the influence, first offense – Cody Combs, Elkhorn, fined $500, sentenced to seven days jail, given credit for one day already served, driver’s license revoked six months.
• Driving under the influence, first offense – Barbara L. Crosnoe, York, fined $500, sentenced to 10 days jail, ordered to six months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days.
• Driving under the influence, second offense – Hodi S. Al Jabiri, York, fined $500, sentenced to 30 days jail, given credit for three days already served, driver’s license revoked 18 months.
• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Giovanni S. Larabee, Lincoln, fined $100. Also possession of one ounce or less of marijuana, fined $300. Also possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $100.
• Theft by shoplifting, $501-$1,499 – Cody D. Scalf, York, sentenced to 30 days jail, given credit for eight days already served.
• Theft by unlawful taking, $0-$500 – Troy E. Pfeil, St. Paul, fined $250.
Speeding
• Spencer J. Blauw, Strasburg, Colo., fined $75.
• Sergio Portillo Hernandez, York, fined $75.
• Paige K. Meyer, Omaha, fined $75.
Traffic violations
• No valid registration – Reid P. Rando, Crete, fined $25.
• No operator’s license – Logan J. Uldrich Argent, Grand Island, fined $75.
• Driving the wrong way on a one-way – Michael L. Brill, Aurora, fined $25.
