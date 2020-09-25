From the Permanent Record

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

County Court

• Driving under the influence, second offense – Hodi Al-Jabiri, York, fined $500, sentenced to 30 days jail, driver’s license revoked 18 months.

• Driving under the influence, first offense – Cody Combs, Elkhorn, fined $500, sentenced to seven days jail, given credit for one day already served, driver’s license revoked six months.

• Driving under the influence, first offense – Barbara L. Crosnoe, York, fined $500, sentenced to 10 days jail, ordered to six months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days.

• Driving under the influence, second offense – Hodi S. Al Jabiri, York, fined $500, sentenced to 30 days jail, given credit for three days already served, driver’s license revoked 18 months.

• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Giovanni S. Larabee, Lincoln, fined $100. Also possession of one ounce or less of marijuana, fined $300. Also possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $100.

• Theft by shoplifting, $501-$1,499 – Cody D. Scalf, York, sentenced to 30 days jail, given credit for eight days already served.

• Theft by unlawful taking, $0-$500 – Troy E. Pfeil, St. Paul, fined $250.