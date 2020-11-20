From the Permanent Record

County Court
• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Malik M. Washington, Omaha, fined $300. Also careless driving, fined $50.
• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Taylor-Graix K. Hallex, Las Vegas, Nev., fined $300. Also speeding, fined $25.
• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Bairon A. Maurisguardado, Oakland, Calif., fined $300. Also speeding, fined $75. Also no operator’s license, fined $75.
• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Taylor W. Smith, York, fined $100. Also possession of one ounce or less of marijuana, fined $300.
• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Jaxon J. Palmer, Milford, fined $300.
• Theft by shoplifting, $0-$500 – Cassey H. English, Stromsburg, fined $150.
• Leaving the scene of an accident/failure to furnish information – Danielle D. Corn, York, fined $250.
Speeding
• Jerry W. Michel, Fort Wainwright, Ark., fined $200.
• Andrew P. Grout, Castle Rock, Colo., fined $125.
• Nastassja A. Louis, Tarpon Springs, Fla., fined $200.
• Rhys H. Sylvan, St. Paul, Minn., fined $200.
• Melissa A. Melendez, Prospect Park, Penn., fined $200.
• Tania L. Noble, York, fined $75.
• Vasilios P. Frangiskakis, Englewood, Colo., fined $125.
• Kody L. Mostrom, Waco, fined $75.
• Naomi K. Schmucker, Waverly, fined $75.
Traffic violations
• No operator’s license – Maricela Juaregui, York, fined $75.
• No valid registration – Devin C. Nissen, Hampton, fined $25. Also excessive windshield/window tinting, fined $25.
• No valid registration – Antonino S. Puma, Schiller Park, Ill., fined $25. Also no operator’s license, fined $75. Also speeding, fined $75.
• No operator’s license – Jennifer M. Waechter, Concordia, Kan., fined $75. Also speeding, fined $125.
• Unlicensed/inoperable vehicle – Timothy Welch, Benedict, fined $250.
• No valid registration – Jerry L. Broumley, York, fined $50. Also no proof of insurance, fined $75.
