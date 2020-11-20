From the Permanent Record

County Court

• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Malik M. Washington, Omaha, fined $300. Also careless driving, fined $50.

• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Taylor-Graix K. Hallex, Las Vegas, Nev., fined $300. Also speeding, fined $25.

• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Bairon A. Maurisguardado, Oakland, Calif., fined $300. Also speeding, fined $75. Also no operator’s license, fined $75.

• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Taylor W. Smith, York, fined $100. Also possession of one ounce or less of marijuana, fined $300.

• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Jaxon J. Palmer, Milford, fined $300.

• Theft by shoplifting, $0-$500 – Cassey H. English, Stromsburg, fined $150.

• Leaving the scene of an accident/failure to furnish information – Danielle D. Corn, York, fined $250.

Speeding

• Jerry W. Michel, Fort Wainwright, Ark., fined $200.

• Andrew P. Grout, Castle Rock, Colo., fined $125.