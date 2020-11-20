 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From the Permanent Record
0 comments

From the Permanent Record

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Permanent record stock

County Court

• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Malik M. Washington, Omaha, fined $300. Also careless driving, fined $50.

• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Taylor-Graix K. Hallex, Las Vegas, Nev., fined $300. Also speeding, fined $25.

• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Bairon A. Maurisguardado, Oakland, Calif., fined $300. Also speeding, fined $75. Also no operator’s license, fined $75.

• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Taylor W. Smith, York, fined $100. Also possession of one ounce or less of marijuana, fined $300.

• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Jaxon J. Palmer, Milford, fined $300.

• Theft by shoplifting, $0-$500 – Cassey H. English, Stromsburg, fined $150.

• Leaving the scene of an accident/failure to furnish information – Danielle D. Corn, York, fined $250.

Speeding

• Jerry W. Michel, Fort Wainwright, Ark., fined $200.

• Andrew P. Grout, Castle Rock, Colo., fined $125.

• Nastassja A. Louis, Tarpon Springs, Fla., fined $200.

• Rhys H. Sylvan, St. Paul, Minn., fined $200.

• Melissa A. Melendez, Prospect Park, Penn., fined $200.

• Tania L. Noble, York, fined $75.

• Vasilios P. Frangiskakis, Englewood, Colo., fined $125.

• Kody L. Mostrom, Waco, fined $75.

• Naomi K. Schmucker, Waverly, fined $75.

Traffic violations

• No operator’s license – Maricela Juaregui, York, fined $75.

• No valid registration – Devin C. Nissen, Hampton, fined $25. Also excessive windshield/window tinting, fined $25.

• No valid registration – Antonino S. Puma, Schiller Park, Ill., fined $25. Also no operator’s license, fined $75. Also speeding, fined $75.

• No operator’s license – Jennifer M. Waechter, Concordia, Kan., fined $75. Also speeding, fined $125.

• Unlicensed/inoperable vehicle – Timothy Welch, Benedict, fined $250.

• No valid registration – Jerry L. Broumley, York, fined $50. Also no proof of insurance, fined $75.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News