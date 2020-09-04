From the Permanent Record

County Court
• Attempt of a Class 4 felony – Stephanie Higginbotham, McCool Junction, ordered to nine months probation, sentenced to 60 days jail.
• Issuing a bad check, $500-$1,500 -- Paul D. Janulewicz, Chapman, fined $200.
• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Ira A. Dale, Omaha, fined $300. Also speeding, fined $25.
• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Aaron K. Fellows, Omaha, fined $300.
• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Teryn D. Baker, Jr., Omaha, fined $300.
• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Caitlin N. Haut, Davenport, Iowa, fined $300. Also possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $100.
• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Megan A. Way, Gothenburg, fined $250 and license impounded one year. Also possession of one ounce or less of marijuana, fined $300. Also failure to appear when on bail, fined $50.
• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement, two separate counts – James T. Neely, Bradshaw, fined $100 on each count.
• Attempt of a Class 4 felony – Stephanie A. Higginbotham, McCool Junction, sentenced to 60 days jail, ordered to 12 months probation.
• Driving under the influence, first offense – Dale S. McNeill, York, fined $500, ordered to six months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days.
• Theft by shoplifting, $0-$500 – Rickey D. Kehn, Hastings, sentenced to 60 days jail and ordered to pay $538.65 restitution.
• Possession of more than one pound of marijuana – Nathan James Janisieski, Southwick, Mass., preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court. Also delivery of a controlled substance, preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court. Also no drug tax stamp, preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court.
Traffic violations
• No operator’s license – Daniel L. Pick, Los Angeles, Calif., fined $75. Also speeding, fined $125.
• Commercial motor vehicle marking violation – Kelly L. Bukaske, York, fined $50.
• Reckless driving, first offense – Dominique D. Sisk, York, fined $200. Also failure to obey lawful order, fined $200.
• Failure to yield right-of-way – Nathan J. Larrea, Everett, Wash., fined $25. Also speeding, fined $200.
• Careless driving – Cameron L. Bethune, York, fined $100.
Speeding
• John J. Soloman, Omaha, fined $125.
• Beatriz Alcantara, Plainfield, Ill., fined $125.
• Jose L. Vasquez Macias, Fremont, fined $75.
• Ryan S. Niles, Bellevue, fined $200.
• Nancy J. Simeone, Lisle, Ill., fined $125.
• James S. Roebuck, Genoa, fined $75.
