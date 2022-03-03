 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
From the Permanent Record

Permanent Record

County Court

• Theft by shoplifting, value of $0-$500, second subsequent offense – Crystal Coe Jacobs, Fairmont, fined $250.

• Driving under the influence, first offense – Eric Goertzen, Polk, fined $500, ordered to six months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days.

• Willful reckless driving, first offense – Rey David Hernandez, Lincoln, fined $300 and driver’s license revoked 30 days.

• Possession of a controlled substance – Amanda Rivera, Waco, preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court.

• Possession of a controlled substance – Chad Tolly, Wood Lake, preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court. Also no drug tax stamp, preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court.

• Driving during revocation – Rafael Medina, Grand Island, fined $250.

• Assault by mutual consent – Jordan W. Pointer, Shelby, fined $500.

• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Vivian R. Black, Ogallala, fined $300. Also possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $100.

• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Lathen C. Alder, York fined $300. Also possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $100.

