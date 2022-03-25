From the Permanent Record

County Court
• Fugitive from justice, four counts – Justin S. Lucas, York, preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court.
• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Thawng Ceu, Omaha, fined $100.
• Driving under the influence, second offense – Jessi R. Burcham, York, fined $500, sentenced to 10 days jail, given credit for six days already served, ordered to 12 months probation, driver’s license revoked 18 months.
• Theft unlawful taking, $501-$1,499 – Kenneth Eggli, Polk, sentenced to 48 hours jail, ordered to 12 months probation, ordered to 20 hours of community service.
• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Sofia Saavedra Vargas, Detroit, Mich., fined $300.
Speeding
• Theresa Rocha, Grand Island, fined $75.
• Mitchell W. Thiemann, Hamburg, Iowa, fined $75.
• Scott C. Myers, Lincoln, fined $25.
• Jessica L. Oliver, Council Bluffs, Iowa, fined $75.
• Robert J. Gulizia, Louisville, fined $75.
• Dominik P. Binder, South Amboy, N.J., fined $200.
• Michael Reid, Waterford, Mich., fined $75.
• Alicia Y. Fraire, Holland, Mich., fined $75.
• Shayne V. Sydow, McCool Junction, fined $125.
• Mikayl McQueen, York, fined $75. Also failure to use seat belt, fined $25.
• McKenzie Ely, Sutton, fined $125.
• Delawrence Merritt, II, York, fined $75.
• Mikal McQueen, York, fined $300.
Traffic violations
• Illegal U-turn – Timothy J. Heimerman, Mayer, Minn., fined $25.
• No valid registration – Greg D. Martin, Narvon, Penn., fined $25. Also speeding, fined $125.
• No valid registration – Bobbie J. Happel, Kearney, fined $25.
• Violation of a stop or yield sign – Kelsey J. Sandoz, York, fined $25.
• No operator’s license – Martin S. Villescas, St. Paul, Minn., fined $75. Also speeding, fined $25.
• No valid registration – Suleyca Y. Rocha Orta, Silvis, Ill., fined $25. Also speeding, fined $125.
• No valid registration – Cody M. Taylor, Bellevue, fined $25. Also speeding, fined $125.
• No valid registration – Tara M. Homolka, York, fined $25. Also speeding, fined $200.
• No operator’s license – Michael Cook, York, fined $75.
• Careless driving – Clifford D. Holman, Amherst, fined $100.
• No valid registration – Griffin P. Bailey, York, fined $25.