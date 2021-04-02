From the Permanent Record

County Court
• Unauthorized use of a propelled vehicle – Michael L. Harrelson, Jr., York, sentenced to 15 days jail.
• Third degree assault – Jacob W. Harris, no address listed, ordered to 24 months probation.
• Attempt of a Class 4 felony – Michael Harrelson, York, sentenced to 15 days jail.
• Third degree assault – Jacob Harris, Sr., no address listed, ordered to 24 months probation.
• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Justin T. Weldon, York, fined $100 and driver’s license revoked one year. Also reckless driving, first offense, sentenced to seven days jail with credit for two days already served.
• Delivery of a controlled substance – Kayla R. Arwood, Strawberry Plains, Tenn., preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court. Also possession of a controlled substance, preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court. Also no drug tax stamp, preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court.
• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Dustin L Kann., Lincoln, fined $100. Also possession of one ounce or less of marijuana, fined $300.
• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Jarrett T. Taylor, South Bend, Ind., fined $300. Also speeding, fined $25.
• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Kelly M. Harper, Mishawka, Ind., fined $300.
• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Andrew J. Kerzmann, Grand Island, fined $100.
• Third degree domestic assault – Irene Lira, Waco, sentenced to 90 days jail, given credit for 22 days already served.
• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Jacob C. Johnson, York, fined $100.
Traffic violations
• No valid registration -- Kellie R. Tuttle, York, fined $25.
• Texting while driving a commercial motor vehicle – Jeremy J. Powers, Boise, Idaho, fined $200.
• Careless driving – Nicholas A. Boyer, Whittier, Calif., fined $100. Also speeding, fined $200.
• No valid registration – Ashton T. Patterson, Gresham, fined $25.
• Illegal U-turn – Michael C. Brannen, Omaha, fined $25.
• Driving too fast for conditions – Cassandra K. Tritt, McCool Junction, fined $100.
• No valid registration – Kathryn J. Ekeler, Fairmont, fined $25. Also speeding, fined $25.
• No valid registration – Thomas J. Siess, York, fined $25.
• No valid registration – Cara J. Carranza, York, fined $25.
• No operator’s license – Dylan L. Matlock, York, fined $75.
Speeding
• Jonathan M. Schoen, Maumee, Ohio, fined $75.
• Nicolas L. Gutierrez, Lincoln, fined $125.
• Aasia C. Botlz, Omaha, fined $25.
• Griffin L. Wright, Broken Bow, fined $25.
• Margaret M. King, Henderson, fined $125.
• Marcell D. Captain, Grand Island, fined $75.
• Mark A. Aguirre, Leigh, fined $125.
• Hannah J. Blender, Benedict, fined $75.
• William L. Gage, York, fined $125.