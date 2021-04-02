From the Permanent Record

County Court

• Unauthorized use of a propelled vehicle – Michael L. Harrelson, Jr., York, sentenced to 15 days jail.

• Third degree assault – Jacob W. Harris, no address listed, ordered to 24 months probation.

• Attempt of a Class 4 felony – Michael Harrelson, York, sentenced to 15 days jail.

• Third degree assault – Jacob Harris, Sr., no address listed, ordered to 24 months probation.

• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Justin T. Weldon, York, fined $100 and driver’s license revoked one year. Also reckless driving, first offense, sentenced to seven days jail with credit for two days already served.

• Delivery of a controlled substance – Kayla R. Arwood, Strawberry Plains, Tenn., preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court. Also possession of a controlled substance, preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court. Also no drug tax stamp, preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court.

• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Dustin L Kann., Lincoln, fined $100. Also possession of one ounce or less of marijuana, fined $300.