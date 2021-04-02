 Skip to main content
From the Permanent Record
From the Permanent Record

Permanent Record

County Court

• Unauthorized use of a propelled vehicle – Michael L. Harrelson, Jr., York, sentenced to 15 days jail.

• Third degree assault – Jacob W. Harris, no address listed, ordered to 24 months probation.

• Attempt of a Class 4 felony – Michael Harrelson, York, sentenced to 15 days jail.

• Third degree assault – Jacob Harris, Sr., no address listed, ordered to 24 months probation.

• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Justin T. Weldon, York, fined $100 and driver’s license revoked one year. Also reckless driving, first offense, sentenced to seven days jail with credit for two days already served.

• Delivery of a controlled substance – Kayla R. Arwood, Strawberry Plains, Tenn., preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court. Also possession of a controlled substance, preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court. Also no drug tax stamp, preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court.

• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Dustin L Kann., Lincoln, fined $100. Also possession of one ounce or less of marijuana, fined $300.

• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Jarrett T. Taylor, South Bend, Ind., fined $300. Also speeding, fined $25.

• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Kelly M. Harper, Mishawka, Ind., fined $300.

• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Andrew J. Kerzmann, Grand Island, fined $100.

• Third degree domestic assault – Irene Lira, Waco, sentenced to 90 days jail, given credit for 22 days already served.

• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Jacob C. Johnson, York, fined $100.

Traffic violations

• No valid registration -- Kellie R. Tuttle, York, fined $25.

• Texting while driving a commercial motor vehicle – Jeremy J. Powers, Boise, Idaho, fined $200.

• Careless driving – Nicholas A. Boyer, Whittier, Calif., fined $100. Also speeding, fined $200.

• No valid registration – Ashton T. Patterson, Gresham, fined $25.

• Illegal U-turn – Michael C. Brannen, Omaha, fined $25.

• Driving too fast for conditions – Cassandra K. Tritt, McCool Junction, fined $100.

• No valid registration – Kathryn J. Ekeler, Fairmont, fined $25. Also speeding, fined $25.

• No valid registration – Thomas J. Siess, York, fined $25.

• No valid registration – Cara J. Carranza, York, fined $25.

• No operator’s license – Dylan L. Matlock, York, fined $75.

Speeding

• Jonathan M. Schoen, Maumee, Ohio, fined $75.

• Nicolas L. Gutierrez, Lincoln, fined $125.

• Aasia C. Botlz, Omaha, fined $25.

• Griffin L. Wright, Broken Bow, fined $25.

• Margaret M. King, Henderson, fined $125.

• Marcell D. Captain, Grand Island, fined $75.

• Mark A. Aguirre, Leigh, fined $125.

• Hannah J. Blender, Benedict, fined $75.

• William L. Gage, York, fined $125.

