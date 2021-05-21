From the Permanent Record

County Court

• Second degree assault – Taylor Melvin, Nebraska Correctional Center for Women, preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court.

• Attempt of a Class 4 felony – Lisa Miller, York, fined $200.

• Attempt of a Class 4 felony – Troy Miller, York, fined $200.

• Reckless driving, first offense – Alpha L. Haskett, Mahaska, Kan., fined $300, sentenced to two days jail, given credit for two days already served. Also possession of one ounce or less of marijuana, fined $300. Also no operator’s license, fined $75. Also no valid registration, fined $25.

• Possession of drug paraphernalia – Angelica C. Castillo, Grand Island, fined $100.

• Driving under the influence, .15+ or refusal with one prior conviction – Makenzie C. Blankenship, York, fined $500, sentenced to seven days jail, given credit for three days already served, driver’s license revoked six months. Also disturbing the peace, sentenced to three days jail.

• Harboring an unlicensed dog – Debra L. Holt, York, fined $25.

• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – John V. Pierorazio, Chicago, Ill., fined $300.