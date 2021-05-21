From the Permanent Record

County Court
• Second degree assault – Taylor Melvin, Nebraska Correctional Center for Women, preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court.
• Attempt of a Class 4 felony – Lisa Miller, York, fined $200.
• Attempt of a Class 4 felony – Troy Miller, York, fined $200.
• Reckless driving, first offense – Alpha L. Haskett, Mahaska, Kan., fined $300, sentenced to two days jail, given credit for two days already served. Also possession of one ounce or less of marijuana, fined $300. Also no operator’s license, fined $75. Also no valid registration, fined $25.
• Possession of drug paraphernalia – Angelica C. Castillo, Grand Island, fined $100.
• Driving under the influence, .15+ or refusal with one prior conviction – Makenzie C. Blankenship, York, fined $500, sentenced to seven days jail, given credit for three days already served, driver’s license revoked six months. Also disturbing the peace, sentenced to three days jail.
• Harboring an unlicensed dog – Debra L. Holt, York, fined $25.
• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – John V. Pierorazio, Chicago, Ill., fined $300.
• Possession of an open alcohol container – Scott A. Taggart, Utica, fined $50.
• Attempt of a Class 2 misdemeanor – Arturo Pulido-Franco, Central City, fined $100.
• Delivery of a controlled substance – Jorge Salgado-Perez, Chicago, Ill., preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court. Also no drug tax stamp, preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court.
• Delivery of a controlled substance – Agustin Garcia, Chicago, Ill., preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court. Also no drug tax stamp, preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court.
Speeding
• Nestor N. Atiabi, Kearney, fined $125.
• John M. Fremont, Wading River, N.Y., fined $200.
• Sandra R. Cook, Hanson, Ken., fined $75.
• Justin G. Hoppe, Gering, fined $75.
• Aaron J. Sparks, Lincoln, fined $75.
• Olivia M. Freeman, Wahoo, fined $75.
• Ethan E. Ebeltoft, Omaha, fined $200.
• Jessica M. Toy, Papillion, fined $125.
• Jacquenette N. Nicholson, York, fined $75.
• Mitchell T. Schroeder, Seward, fined $75.
• Alyssa D. Kerwood, Sutton, fined $75.
• Elanna L. Worlds, Omaha, fined $200.
• Sara J. Weilbrenner, Indianapolis, Ind., fined $75.
• Carter R. Duncan, Mesa, Ariz., fined $200.
• Seth T. Tejral, Omaha, fined $200.
• Jennifer L. Fisher, LaVista, fined $125.
• Oscar Rodriguez, Highland, Calif., fined $75.
Traffic violations
• No valid registration – Brendon D. Prosch, Colorado Springs, Colo., fined $25. Also speeding, fined $25.
• Driving too fast for conditions – Deserai K. Hoilig, North Platte, fined $100.
• No valid registration – Juanita m. Milk, York, fined $25.
• Improper stopping or parking – Feliciano Acosta, Montreal, fined $25.
• Improper stopping or parking – Miguel Ventura, Mesquite, Texas, fined $25.
• Illegal U-turn – Robert A. Myers, Nampa, Idaho, fined $25.
• Careless driving – Merly Anderson Alvarez, Grand Island, fined $100. Also speeding, fined $200.