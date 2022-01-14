From the Permanent Record

County Court

• Driving under the influence, .15+ -- Samuel Mousel, Grand Island, fined $500, sentenced to two days jail, given credit for one day already served, ordered to 18 months probation, driver’s license revoked one year.

• Refusal to submit to test, first offense – Michael T. Waldron, Lincoln, fined $500, sentenced to 10 days jail, ordered to 12 months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days.

• Fugitive from justice – Tyrone Wheeler, no address listed, preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court.

• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Shelden H. Corjasso, Valley Springs, Calif., fined $300.

• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Antonius M. Garth, Chicago, Ill., fined $300.

• Driving under the influence, first offense – Brian L. Stewart, York, fined $500, sentenced to seven days jail, given credit for one day already served, driver’s license revoked six months.

• Disturbing the peace – Lance Schram, York, fined $100.