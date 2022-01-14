From the Permanent Record

County Court
• Driving under the influence, .15+ -- Samuel Mousel, Grand Island, fined $500, sentenced to two days jail, given credit for one day already served, ordered to 18 months probation, driver’s license revoked one year.
• Refusal to submit to test, first offense – Michael T. Waldron, Lincoln, fined $500, sentenced to 10 days jail, ordered to 12 months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days.
• Fugitive from justice – Tyrone Wheeler, no address listed, preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court.
• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Shelden H. Corjasso, Valley Springs, Calif., fined $300.
• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Antonius M. Garth, Chicago, Ill., fined $300.
• Driving under the influence, first offense – Brian L. Stewart, York, fined $500, sentenced to seven days jail, given credit for one day already served, driver’s license revoked six months.
• Disturbing the peace – Lance Schram, York, fined $100.
• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Stephanie L. Zamora, Fairmont, fined $100.
Traffic violations
• Careless driving – Ryan N. Roesener, York, fined $100.
• Careless driving – Andrew H. Goertzen, Hampton, fined $100.
• Failure to use caution while passing stopped emergency vehicles – Jeffrey R. Sherrill, Lincoln, fined $100.
• No operator’s license – Daniel Contreras Martinez, Lincoln, fined $75. Also speeding, fined $75.
• No valid registration – Jacob W. Friend, North Platte, fined $25.
• No operator’s license – Caanan I. Stewart, Grand Island, fined $75.
• Careless driving – Armando Martinez Castillo, Grand Island, fined $100. Also speeding, fined $200.
Speeding
• Cassidy M. Dils, Lincoln, fined $200.
• Misty D. Watts, Lincoln, fined $75.
• Eliza C. Timmerman, Beaver Crossing, fined $75.
• Revaz Khatiashvili, Sunny Isles Beach, Fla., fined $125.
• Christopher J. Sowyrda, Kingwood, Texas, fined $125.