From the Permanent Record
From the Permanent Record

Permanent Record

County Court

• Driving under the influence, .15+ -- Samuel Mousel, Grand Island, fined $500, sentenced to two days jail, given credit for one day already served, ordered to 18 months probation, driver’s license revoked one year.

• Refusal to submit to test, first offense – Michael T. Waldron, Lincoln, fined $500, sentenced to 10 days jail, ordered to 12 months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days.

• Fugitive from justice – Tyrone Wheeler, no address listed, preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court.

• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Shelden H. Corjasso, Valley Springs, Calif., fined $300.

• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Antonius M. Garth, Chicago, Ill., fined $300.

• Driving under the influence, first offense – Brian L. Stewart, York, fined $500, sentenced to seven days jail, given credit for one day already served, driver’s license revoked six months.

• Disturbing the peace – Lance Schram, York, fined $100.

• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Stephanie L. Zamora, Fairmont, fined $100.

Traffic violations

• Careless driving – Ryan N. Roesener, York, fined $100.

• Careless driving – Andrew H. Goertzen, Hampton, fined $100.

• Failure to use caution while passing stopped emergency vehicles – Jeffrey R. Sherrill, Lincoln, fined $100.

• No operator’s license – Daniel Contreras Martinez, Lincoln, fined $75. Also speeding, fined $75.

• No valid registration – Jacob W. Friend, North Platte, fined $25.

• No operator’s license – Caanan I. Stewart, Grand Island, fined $75.

• Careless driving – Armando Martinez Castillo, Grand Island, fined $100. Also speeding, fined $200.

Speeding

• Cassidy M. Dils, Lincoln, fined $200.

• Misty D. Watts, Lincoln, fined $75.

• Eliza C. Timmerman, Beaver Crossing, fined $75.

• Revaz Khatiashvili, Sunny Isles Beach, Fla., fined $125.

• Christopher J. Sowyrda, Kingwood, Texas, fined $125.

• Morgan N. Stratman, Laramie, Wyo., fined $200.

• Kodie E. McAulay, York, fined $200.

• Tina M. Frost, Lincoln, fined $75.

• Renee E. Enderle, Aurora, fined $75.

