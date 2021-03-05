 Skip to main content
From the Permanent Record
From the Permanent Record

Permanent record stock

Traffic violations

• No valid registration – Rebecca A. Mooney, Benedict, fined $25. Also improper/defective vehicle light, fined $50.

• No operator’s license – Oscar Alarcon, Indianapolis, Ind., fined $75.

• Careless driving – Ty J. Rivard, Spotsylvania, Va., fined $100.

• Improper stopping or parking – Joe Garibay, Jr., Inglewood, Calif., fined $25.

• Disobeying stop lights – Joshua A. Leiting, York, fined $75.

• No proof of insurance – Santiago Domingo Tercero, Crete, fined $50.

• Disobeying stop lights – Trevor A. Duty, Kodak, Tenn., fined $75.

• Failure to yield right-of-way – Quinton R. Corwin, York, fined $25.

• No operator’s license – Ileana V. Flores, Lincoln, fined $75. Also no brake lights/turn signals, fined $25.

• No operator’s license – Richard Lee Johansen, York, fined $75. Also violation of a stop or yield sign, fined $75. Also failure to appear or comply, fined $100.

• Failure to yield right-of-way – Tyler J. Frey, York, fined $25.

Speeding

• Derrick L. Walters Jr., Akron, Ohio, fined $200.

• Jessie R. Moyar, Chicago, Ill., fined $200.

• Alexandra D. Wesley, York, fined $75.

• Mario C. Corona, Omaha, fined $75.

• Sergio A. Hernandez, York, fined $75.

• Jahnathan S. Snyder, Fairmont, fined $125.

• Robert A. Matya, Lincoln, fined $75.

• Vitor Timmy-Castro, York, fined $125.

County Court

• Dog running at large – George Blythe Jr., Gresham, fined $100.

• Driving under the influence, first offense – Michael J. Davis, Creston, Iowa, fined $500, ordered to six months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days.

• Reckless driving, first offense – Chad A. Troudt, York, fined $300.

• Driving during revocation/impoundment – Edward F. Burns, Gering, sentenced to 10 days jail, given credit for four days already served, driver’s license revoked one year.

• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Eugene E. Brown, York, fined $100.

