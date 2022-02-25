From the Permanent Record

County Court

• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Melva Marie Bigbear, Sioux City, Iowa, fined $100 and driver’s license revoked one year. Also failure to appear when out on bail, fined $100.

• Possession of a controlled substance – Doltan Howell, Mabridge, S.D., preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court. Also no drug tax stamp, preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court.

• Possession of a controlled substance – Adam M. Scrivner, Elk Creek, preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court.

• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Seth W. Reed, benedict, fined $300. Also possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $100.

• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Jeffrey D. Long, Grand Island, fined $100 and driver’s license revoked one year. Also muffler violation, fined $25.

• Possession of a controlled substance – Brennan J. Wycoff, Waukee, preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court.

• Possession of one ounce of marijuana or less – Charles E. Hollins, St. Cloud, Minn., fined $300.

• Possession of one ounce of marijuana or less – Alison J. Meyer, Worthington., Minn., fined $300.

• Possession of a controlled substance – William T. Campbell, Denver, Colo., preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court.

• Driving during revocation/impoundment – McLean A. Christiansen, York, fined $250.

• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Stephen Etuk, Richmond, Texas, fined $300. Also reckless driving, first offense, fined $250. Also adulterated or misbranded drug, fined $50. Also improper/defective vehicle lights, fined $25.

• Possession of a controlled substance – Amber L. Featherstone, Denver, Colo., preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court.

• Disturbing the peace – Joel R. Hodgdon, York, fined $500.

• Driving under the influence, second offense – Desean Leigh, York, fined $500, sentenced to 30 days jail, ordered to 12 months probation, ordered to 240 hours of community service, driver’s license revoked 18 months.

• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Aly Rodriguez, York, fined $300. Also possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $100. Also speeding, fined $75.

• Driving during revocation/impoundment – Tiffany D. Walton, Hooper, fined $250 and driver’s license revoked one year.

• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Mitchell Mertz, McCool Junction, fined $100. Also careless driving, fined $100.

• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Nicholas J. Peterson, Pine City, Minn., fined $300 and sentenced to 24 hours jail. Also possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $100.

• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Kimberly B. Belt, Clive, Iowa, fined $300.

• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Jenna L. Weis, Lafayette, Colo., fined $300.

• Possession of drug paraphernalia – Regina D. Coffer, no address listed, fined $100. Also possession of one ounce or less of marijuana, fined $300.

• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Kaitlyn M. Sanchez, Geneva, fined $300. Also possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $100. Also speeding, fined $25.

• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Joseph A. Ertzner, Stromsburg, fined $300.

• Health violation – Jose P. Mendoza, York, fined $100. Also failure to appear, fined $50.

Traffic violations

• Failure to yield right-of-way to emergency vehicles – Christopher Rumachik, Waterloo, Iowa, fined $100.

• Commercial motor vehicle violation – Yusseff N. Gassaway, Sacramento, Calif., dismissed. Also failure to appear or comply, dismissed.

• Careless driving – Lazaro A. Venegas Lopez, York, fined $100. Also failure to use turn signal, fined $25.

• No operator’s license – Jeremiah J. Wolf, Weston, Colo., fined $75. Also no proof of ownership, fined $50.

• Disobeying traffic control device – Adrian Ortiz-Tavizon, Omaha, fined $25.

• Illegal U-turn – Melinda R. Cowell, Ellendale, Minn., fined $25.

• No valid registration – Dee A. Riggs, Henderson, fined $25.

• No valid registration – Lydia A. Jahnke, Sutton, fined $25.

• Careless driving – Lillian H. Lewis, Springfield, Ill., fined $100. Also speeding, fined $300.

• No registration in vehicle – Charles D. Hildebrand, Benedict, fined $25.

• Disobeying stop lights – Faisal A. Aden, Aurora, Colo., fined $75.

• No valid registration – Joslyn Handley, York, fined $25.

• No operator’s license – Delawrence D. Merritt, Chicago, Ill., fined $75.

Speeding

• Domaneak Muhammad, Littleton, Colo., fined $75.

• Daniel G. Klein, Benedict, fined $75.

• Michael A. Fowler, Lincoln, fined $125.

• Austin C. Griffith, Council Bluffs, Iowa, fined $75.

• Kristin D. Steggs, Lincoln, fined $125.

• Stacy L. Beck, Hebron, fined $75.

• Matthew B. Huber, Bradshaw, fined $75.

• Kurtis D. Horst, McAlisterville, Penn., fined $75.

• Derek S. Friesen, Henderson, fined $75.

• Megan R. Martinez, Lincoln, fined $200.

• Larry A. Taylor, Jr., York, fined $125. Also failure to wear seat belt, fined $25.

• Charlene C. Overturf, Sutton, fined $75.

• Greg J. Wurst, York, fined $200.