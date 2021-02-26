From the Permanent Record

• Attempt of a Class 4 felony – Amanda Bell, Lincoln, sentenced to 180 days jail and given credit for 11 days already served. Also possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $100.

• Driving under the influence, first offense – Aaron Erickson, Aurora, sentenced to 10 days jail, ordered to six months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days.

• Fugitive from justice – Dakota Daniel Russell, no address listed, preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court.

• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Wyatt Leitz, York, fined $300. Also possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $100.

• Driving under the influence, first offense – Mariano Ortiz Tino, Fremont, fined $500, ordered to six months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days.

• Hunting/possessing game birds/animals without permit – Thomas J. Hallmark, York, fined $75. Also operator’s license, fined $75.

• Attempt of a Class 4 felony – Shayla K. Johnson, Newman Grove, sentenced to 30 days jail, given credit for eight days already served, ordered to 12 months probation.

• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Andrew Adams, York, fined $300.