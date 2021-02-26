 Skip to main content
From the Permanent Record
From the Permanent Record

Traffic violations

• No valid registration – Josue M. Barrios, Grand Island, fined $25. Also no license on person, fined $25.

• Violation of a stop or yield sign – Rick L. Rucker, Leaf River, Ill., fined $75.

• Driving left of center – Alexandre Maximov, Staten Island, N.Y., fined $25. Also failure to use turn signal, fined $25.

• Illegal U-turn – Brianna C. Trainor, Gilbert, Iowa, fined $25.

• No valid registration – Justice C. Dupre, York, fined $25.

• Failure to yield right-of-way – Annete M. Roth, York, fined $25.

• Failure to use caution while passing stopped emergency vehicles – Joshua C. Silets, Chicago, Ill., fined $100. Also speeding, fined $75.

• No valid registration – Barbara S. Franklin, Hampton, fined $25.

• Expired intransit decal – Tai Romano, Melbourne, Ark., fined $50. Also failure to use turn signal, fined $25. Also possession of multiple licenses, fined $100.

• No operator’s license – Kirsten E. Vandecoevering, Gresham, fined $75. Also speeding, fined $300.

• Failure to appear or comply – Austin Holmes, York, fined $100.

• No operator’s license – Roberto C. Alarconadame, Clarks, fined $75. Also illegal U-turn, fined $25.

• No operator’s license – Kyleighana E. Young, Stromsburg, fined $25.

• Violation of a stop or yield sign – Ezekiel D. Mason, York, fined $75.

• Disobeying stop lights – Mihail Popa, Schiller Park, Ill., fined $75.

Speeding

• Stevie L. Garbers, Beaver Crossing, fined $75.

• Seyd Perkins, Waco, fined $75.

• Spencer T. Lemon, Lincoln, fined $75. Also failure to appear or comply, fined $100.

• Parker W. Hughes, Livermore, Calif., fined $200.

• Jesus B. Grajeda, Edwards, Colo., fined $75.

• Andrew P. McLean, Clearwater, Fla., fined $75.

• Khaled Saif Syed, Dekalb, Ill., fined $200.

• Josten Z. Grant, Shickley, fined $125.

• Tina M. Asti, York, fined $125.

County Court

• Theft by unlawful taking, $0-$500 – Kimberley S. Knight, York, sentenced to 10 days jail. Also criminal trespassing, second degree, sentenced to 10 days jail, to be served concurrently.

• Attempt of a Class 4 felony – Amanda Bell, Lincoln, sentenced to 180 days jail and given credit for 11 days already served. Also possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $100.

• Driving under the influence, first offense – Aaron Erickson, Aurora, sentenced to 10 days jail, ordered to six months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days.

• Fugitive from justice – Dakota Daniel Russell, no address listed, preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court.

• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Wyatt Leitz, York, fined $300. Also possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $100.

• Driving under the influence, first offense – Mariano Ortiz Tino, Fremont, fined $500, ordered to six months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days.

• Hunting/possessing game birds/animals without permit – Thomas J. Hallmark, York, fined $75. Also operator’s license, fined $75.

• Attempt of a Class 4 felony – Shayla K. Johnson, Newman Grove, sentenced to 30 days jail, given credit for eight days already served, ordered to 12 months probation.

• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Andrew Adams, York, fined $300.

• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Austin L. Holmes, Lincoln, fined $300.

• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Michael House, Lincoln, sentenced to seven days jail, given credit for one day already served.

• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Christian Rakes, York, fined $300. Also possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $100.

• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Andrew A. Adams, York, fined $100.

• Disturbing the peace, two counts – Heidy G. Reyes Lujan, York, fined $100 on each count.

• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Michael A. House, Gresham, sentenced to seven days jail, driver’s license revoked one year.

• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Joshua J. Parker, Fort Morgan, Colo., fined $100. Also failure to appear when on bail, sentenced to 10 days jail, given credit for one day already served.

