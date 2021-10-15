From the Permanent Record

County Court
• Driving during revocation/impoundment – Santiago Guerrero, Lincoln, fined $500 and ordered to six months probation.
• Driving under the influence, .15+ -- Sabrina Willuweit, Marquette, fined $500, sentenced to two days jail, given credit for one day already served, ordered to nine months probation, driver’s license revoked one year.
• Driving during revocation/impoundment – Robert E. Kaczmarek, Omaha, fined $500 and ordered to six months probation.
• Possession of controlled substance – Adam Williams, preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court.
• Driving under the influence, second offense – Matthew Huston, York, fined $500, sentenced to 120 days jail, given credit for 41 days already served, driver’s license revoked 18 months.
• Theft by shoplifting, $0-$500, four counts – Conner A. Barr, Henderson, ordered to 12 months probation and ordered to pay $134.61 restitution.
• Theft by unlawful taking, $0-$500 – Robert P. Allen, York, sentenced to five days jail and given credit for five days already served.
• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Brandon L. Seberger, Lincoln, fined $100.
• Violation of a protection order, prior conviction – Chad Klingenberger, York, preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court.
• Reckless driving, first offense – Breanna R. Ehmen, York, fined $400.
Traffic violations
• No proof of insurance – Matt D. Aurini, York, fined $50.
• No valid registration – Kip T. Williams, Mitchell, fined $25.
• Improper stopping or parking – Aries K. Mitchell, Northglenn, Colo., fined $25.
• No proof of ownership – Isaac H. Melton, York, fined $50.
• Improper stopping or parking – Jason J. Anderson, Wallkill, N.Y., fined $25.
• Prohibited lane change – Kevin L. Clark, Wichita, Kan., fined $25.
Speeding
• Deziree Nichole Reynolds, Staplehurst, fined $75.
• Allison F. Lemmertz Filho, Englewood, Colo., fined $75.
• Rylee A. Miller, Henderson, fined $75.
• Talan D. Hager, Bradshaw, fined $75.
• David M. Dilks, York, fined $75.