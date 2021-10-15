From the Permanent Record

County Court

• Driving during revocation/impoundment – Santiago Guerrero, Lincoln, fined $500 and ordered to six months probation.

• Driving under the influence, .15+ -- Sabrina Willuweit, Marquette, fined $500, sentenced to two days jail, given credit for one day already served, ordered to nine months probation, driver’s license revoked one year.

• Driving during revocation/impoundment – Robert E. Kaczmarek, Omaha, fined $500 and ordered to six months probation.

• Possession of controlled substance – Adam Williams, preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court.

• Driving under the influence, second offense – Matthew Huston, York, fined $500, sentenced to 120 days jail, given credit for 41 days already served, driver’s license revoked 18 months.

• Theft by shoplifting, $0-$500, four counts – Conner A. Barr, Henderson, ordered to 12 months probation and ordered to pay $134.61 restitution.

• Theft by unlawful taking, $0-$500 – Robert P. Allen, York, sentenced to five days jail and given credit for five days already served.