 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From the Permanent Record
0 comments
top story

From the Permanent Record

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Permanent Record

County Court

• Driving during revocation/impoundment – Santiago Guerrero, Lincoln, fined $500 and ordered to six months probation.

• Driving under the influence, .15+ -- Sabrina Willuweit, Marquette, fined $500, sentenced to two days jail, given credit for one day already served, ordered to nine months probation, driver’s license revoked one year.

• Driving during revocation/impoundment – Robert E. Kaczmarek, Omaha, fined $500 and ordered to six months probation.

• Possession of controlled substance – Adam Williams, preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court.

• Driving under the influence, second offense – Matthew Huston, York, fined $500, sentenced to 120 days jail, given credit for 41 days already served, driver’s license revoked 18 months.

• Theft by shoplifting, $0-$500, four counts – Conner A. Barr, Henderson, ordered to 12 months probation and ordered to pay $134.61 restitution.

• Theft by unlawful taking, $0-$500 – Robert P. Allen, York, sentenced to five days jail and given credit for five days already served.

• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Brandon L. Seberger, Lincoln, fined $100.

• Violation of a protection order, prior conviction – Chad Klingenberger, York, preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court.

• Reckless driving, first offense – Breanna R. Ehmen, York, fined $400.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Traffic violations

• No proof of insurance – Matt D. Aurini, York, fined $50.

• No valid registration – Kip T. Williams, Mitchell, fined $25.

• Improper stopping or parking – Aries K. Mitchell, Northglenn, Colo., fined $25.

• No proof of ownership – Isaac H. Melton, York, fined $50.

• Improper stopping or parking – Jason J. Anderson, Wallkill, N.Y., fined $25.

• Prohibited lane change – Kevin L. Clark, Wichita, Kan., fined $25.

Speeding

• Deziree Nichole Reynolds, Staplehurst, fined $75.

• Allison F. Lemmertz Filho, Englewood, Colo., fined $75.

• Rylee A. Miller, Henderson, fined $75.

• Talan D. Hager, Bradshaw, fined $75.

• David M. Dilks, York, fined $75.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Human sized fish caught off Spanish coast

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News