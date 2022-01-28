 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From the Permanent Record
0 Comments

From the Permanent Record

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Permanent Record

County Court

• Possession of a controlled substance – Autumn Johnson, Fairbury, preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court.

• Driving under the influence, .15+ or refusal to test, one prior conviction – Christopher J. Schelin, Hastings, fined $1,000, given credit for two days already served, ordered to 12 months probation, driver’s license revoked 18 months.

• Willful reckless driving, first offense – Ryan Way, York, fined $300 and ordered to six months probation. Also driver’s license revoked 30 days. Also no valid registration, fined $25 and ordered to six months probation.

• Possession of a controlled substance – Shannon Martin-Wagner, Waco, preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court.

• Possession of a controlled substance -- Allen D. Wilcox, III, York, preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court. Also possession of burglar’s tools, preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court.

• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Jacob C. Johnson, York, fined $100.

Traffic violations

• Disobeying stop lights – Sandeep Singh, South Richmond Hills, N.Y., fined $75.

• Careless driving – Maurice Bowman, Las Vegas, Nevada, fined $100.

• Operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest – Maurice Bowman, Las Vegas, Nevada, sentenced to 180 days in jail and given credit for 76 days already served. Also willful reckless driving, first offense, fined $500 and driver’s license revoked six months.

Speeding

• Nyboth Fal, Omaha, fined $200.

• Alberto Vicente Vicente, Greeley, Colo., fined $75.

• Latisha D. Harris, McCool, fined $200.

• Truston D. Degarmo, Lincoln, fined $200.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ottawa police fortify forces for truckers protest

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News