From the Permanent Record

County Court
• Possession of a controlled substance – Autumn Johnson, Fairbury, preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court.
• Driving under the influence, .15+ or refusal to test, one prior conviction – Christopher J. Schelin, Hastings, fined $1,000, given credit for two days already served, ordered to 12 months probation, driver’s license revoked 18 months.
• Willful reckless driving, first offense – Ryan Way, York, fined $300 and ordered to six months probation. Also driver’s license revoked 30 days. Also no valid registration, fined $25 and ordered to six months probation.
• Possession of a controlled substance – Shannon Martin-Wagner, Waco, preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court.
• Possession of a controlled substance -- Allen D. Wilcox, III, York, preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court. Also possession of burglar’s tools, preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court.
• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Jacob C. Johnson, York, fined $100.
Traffic violations
• Disobeying stop lights – Sandeep Singh, South Richmond Hills, N.Y., fined $75.
• Careless driving – Maurice Bowman, Las Vegas, Nevada, fined $100.
• Operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest – Maurice Bowman, Las Vegas, Nevada, sentenced to 180 days in jail and given credit for 76 days already served. Also willful reckless driving, first offense, fined $500 and driver’s license revoked six months.
Speeding
• Nyboth Fal, Omaha, fined $200.
• Alberto Vicente Vicente, Greeley, Colo., fined $75.
• Latisha D. Harris, McCool, fined $200.
• Truston D. Degarmo, Lincoln, fined $200.