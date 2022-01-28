From the Permanent Record

County Court

• Possession of a controlled substance – Autumn Johnson, Fairbury, preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court.

• Driving under the influence, .15+ or refusal to test, one prior conviction – Christopher J. Schelin, Hastings, fined $1,000, given credit for two days already served, ordered to 12 months probation, driver’s license revoked 18 months.

• Willful reckless driving, first offense – Ryan Way, York, fined $300 and ordered to six months probation. Also driver’s license revoked 30 days. Also no valid registration, fined $25 and ordered to six months probation.

• Possession of a controlled substance – Shannon Martin-Wagner, Waco, preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court.

• Possession of a controlled substance -- Allen D. Wilcox, III, York, preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court. Also possession of burglar’s tools, preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court.

• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Jacob C. Johnson, York, fined $100.

Traffic violations