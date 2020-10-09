 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From the Permanent Record
0 comments

From the Permanent Record

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Courthouse Stock 2

County Court

• Theft of services, $0-$500, second subsequent offense – Johnathan Baier, Columbus, sentenced to 120 days jail, ordered to pay $350 restitution.

• Fugitive from justice – Christopher I. Barbosa, no address listed, preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court.

• Driving under the influence, first offense – Douglas Cast, Beaver Crossing, fined $500, ordered to six months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days.

• Fugitive from justice – Dylan L. Matlock, Lakewood, Colo., preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court.

• Attempt of a Class 4 felony – Jeremiah W. Hilderbrand, York, sentenced to 10 days jail, ordered to 12 months probation. Also possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $100 and ordered to 12 months probation.

• Disturbing the peace – Deven R. Smith, York, fined $150.

• Disturbing the peace – Francis J. Neville, IV, York, fined $150.

• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Leonard G. Anderson, York, fined $300. Also possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $100.

• Disturbing the peace – Austin J. Melton, York, fined $150.

• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Aaron R. Moore, York, fined $200 and driver’s license revoked one year.

• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Corban J. Evans, York, fined $300. Also possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $100.

• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Michael T. Hartman, York, fined $100.

• Minor in possession, ages 19+ -- Donovan J. Stewart, Lincoln, fined $300.

• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Aaron R. Moore, York, fined $200 and driver’s license revoked one year. Also failure to appear or comply, fined $50.

• Health violation – Roberta J. Allison, York, fined $75.

Speeding

• Gregg M. Bishop, Brooklyn, N.Y., fined $125.

• Ciera M. Dawson, Dayton, Ohio, fined $200.

• Yoandri Sosa, Hastings, fined $75.

• Justin C. Ottinger, Manhattan Beach, Calif., fined $75.

• Rafael Mendoza, Lincoln, fined $125.

• Lydia C. Lopez, South Houston, Texas, fined $125.

• Holden G. Lambert, York, fined $125.

Traffic violations

• No valid registration – Douglas R. Farley, York, fined $25.

• Following too close – Duane M. Kage, Loveland, Colo., fined $50.

• No valid registration – Rosendo Chavez, Omaha, fined $25.

• No valid registration – Anthony L. Jackson, Lincoln, dismissed.

• No operator’s license – Anthony S. Wireman, York, fined $75.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News