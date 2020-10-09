From the Permanent Record

County Court

• Theft of services, $0-$500, second subsequent offense – Johnathan Baier, Columbus, sentenced to 120 days jail, ordered to pay $350 restitution.

• Fugitive from justice – Christopher I. Barbosa, no address listed, preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court.

• Driving under the influence, first offense – Douglas Cast, Beaver Crossing, fined $500, ordered to six months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days.

• Fugitive from justice – Dylan L. Matlock, Lakewood, Colo., preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court.

• Attempt of a Class 4 felony – Jeremiah W. Hilderbrand, York, sentenced to 10 days jail, ordered to 12 months probation. Also possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $100 and ordered to 12 months probation.

• Disturbing the peace – Deven R. Smith, York, fined $150.

• Disturbing the peace – Francis J. Neville, IV, York, fined $150.

• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Leonard G. Anderson, York, fined $300. Also possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $100.