From the Permanent Record

County Court
• Theft of services, $0-$500, second subsequent offense – Johnathan Baier, Columbus, sentenced to 120 days jail, ordered to pay $350 restitution.
• Fugitive from justice – Christopher I. Barbosa, no address listed, preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court.
• Driving under the influence, first offense – Douglas Cast, Beaver Crossing, fined $500, ordered to six months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days.
• Fugitive from justice – Dylan L. Matlock, Lakewood, Colo., preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court.
• Attempt of a Class 4 felony – Jeremiah W. Hilderbrand, York, sentenced to 10 days jail, ordered to 12 months probation. Also possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $100 and ordered to 12 months probation.
• Disturbing the peace – Deven R. Smith, York, fined $150.
• Disturbing the peace – Francis J. Neville, IV, York, fined $150.
• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Leonard G. Anderson, York, fined $300. Also possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $100.
• Disturbing the peace – Austin J. Melton, York, fined $150.
• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Aaron R. Moore, York, fined $200 and driver’s license revoked one year.
• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Corban J. Evans, York, fined $300. Also possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $100.
• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Michael T. Hartman, York, fined $100.
• Minor in possession, ages 19+ -- Donovan J. Stewart, Lincoln, fined $300.
• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Aaron R. Moore, York, fined $200 and driver’s license revoked one year. Also failure to appear or comply, fined $50.
• Health violation – Roberta J. Allison, York, fined $75.
Speeding
• Gregg M. Bishop, Brooklyn, N.Y., fined $125.
• Ciera M. Dawson, Dayton, Ohio, fined $200.
• Yoandri Sosa, Hastings, fined $75.
• Justin C. Ottinger, Manhattan Beach, Calif., fined $75.
• Rafael Mendoza, Lincoln, fined $125.
• Lydia C. Lopez, South Houston, Texas, fined $125.
• Holden G. Lambert, York, fined $125.
Traffic violations
• No valid registration – Douglas R. Farley, York, fined $25.
• Following too close – Duane M. Kage, Loveland, Colo., fined $50.
• No valid registration – Rosendo Chavez, Omaha, fined $25.
• No valid registration – Anthony L. Jackson, Lincoln, dismissed.
• No operator’s license – Anthony S. Wireman, York, fined $75.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!