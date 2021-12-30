From the Permanent Record

County Court
• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Oren W. Krumrei, York, fined $300.
• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Anthony B. Rodriguez, Bristol, Conn., fined $300. Also speeding, fined $25.
• Driving during revocation/impoundment – Bryce C. Pierce, Papillion, sentenced to 48 hours jail, driver’s license revoked one year.
• Disturbing the peace – Justin W. Brouillette, York, fined $250.
Speeding
• Chase E. Moltz, Marion, Texas, fined $125.
• Clifford N. Fast, York, fined $75.
• Lay L. Sha, Marshalltown, Iowa, fined $125.
• Israe Gonzalez Magallanes, Hastings, fined $125.
• Amy J. Eckberg, no town listed, Kansas, fined $75.
• Nathaniel B. Hall, Wheat Ridge, Colo., fined $125.
• Sha L. Lay, Marshalltown, Iowa, fined $25.
• Gaylord D. Ellison, Waco, fined $75.
• Brent M. Jamison, Humble, Texas, fined $75.
Traffic violations
• Excess windshield and/or window tinting – Sherry A. Clarkson, York, fined $25.
• Improper stopping or parking – Sean C. Cole, Lawton, Okla., fined $25.
• Willful reckless driving, first offense – Damian Nelson, Lincoln, fined $500, ordered to six months probation, driver’s license revoked 30 days.