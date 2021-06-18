From the Permanent Record

County Court
• Possession of a controlled substance – Darrell Damme, York, preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court.
• Possession of a controlled substance – Ashley A. Townsell, Omaha, preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court.
• Attempt of a Class 4 felony – Stephanie Zamora, York, sentenced to 30 days jail, ordered to 18 months probation.
• Disturbing the peace – Dominique Sisk, Lincoln, fined $250.
• Possession of an open alcohol container – Victor M. Vela, Omaha, fined $50.
• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Tyson B. Gilliam, Fairmont, fined $100.
• Theft by shoplifting, $0-$500 – Tina S. Brown, York, fined $200.
• Attempt of a Class 4 felony – Christopher Claypole, Grand Island, sentenced to 30 days jail, ordered to 18 months probation.
• Attempt of a Class 1 misdemeanor – Nathan Collingham, Aurora, sentenced to 120 days jail, given credit for 19 days already served.
• Assault by mutual consent – Sean J. Hoffman, Waco, sentenced to six months jail, given credit for two days already served.
• Reckless driving, first offense – Daniel G. Smith, Lincoln, fined $300. Also possession of one ounce or less of marijuana, fined $300.
• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Lazaro C. Gonzales Sanchez, Crete, fined $100. Also speeding, fined $ 75.
• Theft by shoplifting, $0-$500, second offense – Amanda Journey, Kearney, sentenced to 30 days jail, given credit for two days already served. Also failure to appear or comply, sentenced to 30 days jail.
• Attempt of a Class 1 misdemeanor – Sara Vetter, York, sentenced to 30 days jail, ordered to 12 months probation.
• Leaving the scene of an accident, failure to furnish information – LeAnne M. Dewane, Shelby, fined $250.
• Driving under the influence, first offense – Derek Hoffman, York, fined $500, sentenced to 10 days jail, ordered to 12 months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days. Also reckless driving, first offense, fined $300, ordered to 12 months probation.
• Attempt of a Class 1 misdemeanor – David L. Anderson, York, sentenced to 30 days jail, given credit for four days already served.
Speeding
• Bryce T. Allen, Bradshaw, fined $75.
• Revaz Tumanishvili, Brooklyn, N.Y., fined $75.
• Rodney E. Johnson, Henderson, fined $25.
• Travis E. Bartin, Arlington, Texas, fined $200.
• Chad R. Stachura, Hickman, fined $75.
• Preston C. Lienemann, Loveland, Colo., fined $75.
• Juan C. Morales-Avila, Redwood City, Calif., fined $125.
• Edwin G. Jacinto Tercero, Crete, fined $75.
• Ladonna K. Socha, Lincoln, fined $75.
• Thomas R. Waterloo, Edina, Minn., fined $75.
• Garrett G. Thompson, Dallas, Penn., fined $75.
• Dustin R. Braddock, Geneva, fined $125.
• Daniel Anguiano, Chicago, Ill., fined $300.
• Lydia Ortega Rodriguez, York, fined $75.
Traffic violations
• No valid registration – Rebeca L. Walker, Clover, S.C., fined $25. Also no proof of ownership, fined $50. Also no proof of insurance, fined $100.
• No operator’s license – Danysely Hurtado Nunez, Grand Island, fined $75. Also speeding, fined $300.
• No valid registration – Jacob M. Meyer, Kearney, fined $25.
• Following too close – Kayla S. Demoor, Lincoln, fined $50. Also speeding, fined $25.
• No operator’s license – Hugo Moran Miranda, Papillion, fined $75. Also speeding, fined $125.
• No operator’s license – Rachelle A. Quigley, Denison, Iowa, fined $75. Also speeding, fined $75.
• Disobeying stop lights – Marissa Snider, York, fined $75.
• Failure to display proper number – Alejandro Ponce, Fremont, fined $25.
• Driving left of center – Rachelle A. Quigley, Tobias, fined $25. Also failure to use seat belt, fined $25. Also no operator’s license, fined $75.
• Improper stopping or parking – Brad E. Otten, Centerville, Ohio, fined $25.
• Failure to yield right-of-way to an emergency vehicle – Vladimir Ruzek, Burlington, N.C., fined $100.
• Failure to use caution while passing stopped emergency vehicles – Chase M. Peterson, Gilbert, Ariz., fined $100.
• No operator’s license – Anthony Wireman, York, fined $75.
• Unlawful/fictitious display of plates – Jacqueline A. Reali, Ashland, fined $50.
• No operator’s license – Rachelle A. Quigley, Ohiowa, fined $75.