From the Permanent Record

• Reckless driving, first offense – Daniel G. Smith, Lincoln, fined $300. Also possession of one ounce or less of marijuana, fined $300.

• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Lazaro C. Gonzales Sanchez, Crete, fined $100. Also speeding, fined $ 75.

• Theft by shoplifting, $0-$500, second offense – Amanda Journey, Kearney, sentenced to 30 days jail, given credit for two days already served. Also failure to appear or comply, sentenced to 30 days jail.

• Attempt of a Class 1 misdemeanor – Sara Vetter, York, sentenced to 30 days jail, ordered to 12 months probation.

• Leaving the scene of an accident, failure to furnish information – LeAnne M. Dewane, Shelby, fined $250.

• Driving under the influence, first offense – Derek Hoffman, York, fined $500, sentenced to 10 days jail, ordered to 12 months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days. Also reckless driving, first offense, fined $300, ordered to 12 months probation.

• Attempt of a Class 1 misdemeanor – David L. Anderson, York, sentenced to 30 days jail, given credit for four days already served.

Speeding

• Bryce T. Allen, Bradshaw, fined $75.