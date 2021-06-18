 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From the Permanent Record
0 comments

From the Permanent Record

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Permanent Record

County Court

• Possession of a controlled substance – Darrell Damme, York, preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court.

• Possession of a controlled substance – Ashley A. Townsell, Omaha, preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court.

• Attempt of a Class 4 felony – Stephanie Zamora, York, sentenced to 30 days jail, ordered to 18 months probation.

• Disturbing the peace – Dominique Sisk, Lincoln, fined $250.

• Possession of an open alcohol container – Victor M. Vela, Omaha, fined $50.

• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Tyson B. Gilliam, Fairmont, fined $100.

• Theft by shoplifting, $0-$500 – Tina S. Brown, York, fined $200.

• Attempt of a Class 4 felony – Christopher Claypole, Grand Island, sentenced to 30 days jail, ordered to 18 months probation.

• Attempt of a Class 1 misdemeanor – Nathan Collingham, Aurora, sentenced to 120 days jail, given credit for 19 days already served.

• Assault by mutual consent – Sean J. Hoffman, Waco, sentenced to six months jail, given credit for two days already served.

• Reckless driving, first offense – Daniel G. Smith, Lincoln, fined $300. Also possession of one ounce or less of marijuana, fined $300.

• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Lazaro C. Gonzales Sanchez, Crete, fined $100. Also speeding, fined $ 75.

• Theft by shoplifting, $0-$500, second offense – Amanda Journey, Kearney, sentenced to 30 days jail, given credit for two days already served. Also failure to appear or comply, sentenced to 30 days jail.

• Attempt of a Class 1 misdemeanor – Sara Vetter, York, sentenced to 30 days jail, ordered to 12 months probation.

• Leaving the scene of an accident, failure to furnish information – LeAnne M. Dewane, Shelby, fined $250.

• Driving under the influence, first offense – Derek Hoffman, York, fined $500, sentenced to 10 days jail, ordered to 12 months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days. Also reckless driving, first offense, fined $300, ordered to 12 months probation.

• Attempt of a Class 1 misdemeanor – David L. Anderson, York, sentenced to 30 days jail, given credit for four days already served.

Speeding

• Bryce T. Allen, Bradshaw, fined $75.

• Revaz Tumanishvili, Brooklyn, N.Y., fined $75.

• Rodney E. Johnson, Henderson, fined $25.

• Travis E. Bartin, Arlington, Texas, fined $200.

• Chad R. Stachura, Hickman, fined $75.

• Preston C. Lienemann, Loveland, Colo., fined $75.

• Juan C. Morales-Avila, Redwood City, Calif., fined $125.

• Edwin G. Jacinto Tercero, Crete, fined $75.

• Ladonna K. Socha, Lincoln, fined $75.

• Thomas R. Waterloo, Edina, Minn., fined $75.

• Garrett G. Thompson, Dallas, Penn., fined $75.

• Dustin R. Braddock, Geneva, fined $125.

• Daniel Anguiano, Chicago, Ill., fined $300.

• Lydia Ortega Rodriguez, York, fined $75.

Traffic violations

• No valid registration – Rebeca L. Walker, Clover, S.C., fined $25. Also no proof of ownership, fined $50. Also no proof of insurance, fined $100.

• No operator’s license – Danysely Hurtado Nunez, Grand Island, fined $75. Also speeding, fined $300.

• No valid registration – Jacob M. Meyer, Kearney, fined $25.

• Following too close – Kayla S. Demoor, Lincoln, fined $50. Also speeding, fined $25.

• No operator’s license – Hugo Moran Miranda, Papillion, fined $75. Also speeding, fined $125.

• No operator’s license – Rachelle A. Quigley, Denison, Iowa, fined $75. Also speeding, fined $75.

• Disobeying stop lights – Marissa Snider, York, fined $75.

• Failure to display proper number – Alejandro Ponce, Fremont, fined $25.

• Driving left of center – Rachelle A. Quigley, Tobias, fined $25. Also failure to use seat belt, fined $25. Also no operator’s license, fined $75.

• Improper stopping or parking – Brad E. Otten, Centerville, Ohio, fined $25.

• Failure to yield right-of-way to an emergency vehicle – Vladimir Ruzek, Burlington, N.C., fined $100.

• Failure to use caution while passing stopped emergency vehicles – Chase M. Peterson, Gilbert, Ariz., fined $100.

• No operator’s license – Anthony Wireman, York, fined $75.

• Unlawful/fictitious display of plates – Jacqueline A. Reali, Ashland, fined $50.

• No operator’s license – Rachelle A. Quigley, Ohiowa, fined $75.

• No operator’s license – Abner Quinilla-Hernandez, York, fined $75.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

‘Giant Arc’ of galaxies raises questions about the Cosmological Principle

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News