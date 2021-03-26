From the Permanent Record

County Court

• Fugitive from justice – Annilee Krystal Genty, Nebraska Correctional Center for Women, preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court.

• Domestic assault – Tanner Sheets, York, ordered to 12 months probation.

• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Anthony Gomez Hernandez, Tampa, Fla., fined $100.

• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Conway Covert, Gresham, fined $300. Also possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $100.

• Driving under the influence, first offense – Alvaro M. Lopez Chojolan, Grand Island, fined $500, ordered to six months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days.

• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Tina M. Asti, York, fined $100.

• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Christa R. Noleaf, York, fined $100 and driver’s license revoked six months.

• Fugitive from justice, two counts – Bradley Shae Eaton, no address listed, preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court.