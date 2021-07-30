From the Permanent Record

County Court
• Third degree domestic assault – Jaycey X. Adams, York, ordered to 12 months probation.
• Attempt of a Class 1 misdemeanor – James Neely, Bradshaw, sentenced to 10 days jail, given credit for one day already served.
• Driving under the influence, second offense – Dana J. Sweeney, York, fined $500, sentenced to 10 days jail, given credit for eight days already served, ordered to 12 months probation, driver’s license revoked 18 months.
• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Brendan P. Anderson, Davenport, Iowa, fined $300. Also possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $100.
• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – John D. Hagel, II, Grand Island, fined $100.
• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Alexander J. Smith, Long Beach, Calif., fined $300. Also speeding, fined $125.
• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – London S. Renfrow, South Port, La., fined $100. Also failure to appear or comply, fined $500. Also failure to appear when on bail, two counts, fined $500 each count.
• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Joshua A. Semler, York, fined $100.
• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Alyssa R. Tyler, Flint, Mich., fined $300.
• Reckless driving, first offense – Levi G. Fogel, York, fined $400.
• Possession of drug paraphernalia – Krystal L. Rainey, Beatrice, fined $100.
• Driving under the influence, .15+ -- Matthew E. Phillips, York, fined $500, sentenced to 45 days jail, given credit for 13 days already served, driver’s license revoked one year.
Speeding
• Jadai L. Burns, Omaha, fined $200.
• Kaitlyn B. Johnson, Kearney, fined $125.
• Sergio Martinez-Corral, Omaha, fined $200. Also non-resident violation, fined $25.
• Reinta J. Freeze, Bolingbrook, Ill., fined $75.
• Jeremy J. Albers, Surprise, fined $10.
• Matthew K. Dorman, Sebastian, Texas, fined $25.
• Essa A. Amanoael, Niles, Ill., fined $125.
• Samantha L. Estes, Omaha, fined $25.
• Teresa Gonzalez, York, fined $75.
Traffic violations
• Violation of farm registration use – Dylan M. McGowan, York, fined $100. Also commercial motor vehicle marking violation, fined $50. Also commercial motor vehicle load securement violation, fined $100. Also commercial motor vehicle lights missing violation, fined $25.
• Overweight on axle or group of axles – John M. Martinez, Kearney, fined $350.
• No operator’s license – Elfrid Castro Bermudez, Lexington, fined $75.
• No valid registration – Edna C. Magana, Grand Island, dismissed.
• Illegal U-turn – Verlyn K. Eden, Lincoln, dismissed.
• Operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest – Matthew Phillips, York, sentenced to 30 days jail.
• Disobeying stop lights – Tanner S. Stutzman, York, fined $75. Also no operator’s license, fined $75.