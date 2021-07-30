From the Permanent Record

County Court

• Third degree domestic assault – Jaycey X. Adams, York, ordered to 12 months probation.

• Attempt of a Class 1 misdemeanor – James Neely, Bradshaw, sentenced to 10 days jail, given credit for one day already served.

• Driving under the influence, second offense – Dana J. Sweeney, York, fined $500, sentenced to 10 days jail, given credit for eight days already served, ordered to 12 months probation, driver’s license revoked 18 months.

• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Brendan P. Anderson, Davenport, Iowa, fined $300. Also possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $100.

• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – John D. Hagel, II, Grand Island, fined $100.

• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Alexander J. Smith, Long Beach, Calif., fined $300. Also speeding, fined $125.

• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – London S. Renfrow, South Port, La., fined $100. Also failure to appear or comply, fined $500. Also failure to appear when on bail, two counts, fined $500 each count.