 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From the Permanent Record
0 comments

From the Permanent Record

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Permanent Record

County Court

• Third degree domestic assault – Jaycey X. Adams, York, ordered to 12 months probation.

• Attempt of a Class 1 misdemeanor – James Neely, Bradshaw, sentenced to 10 days jail, given credit for one day already served.

• Driving under the influence, second offense – Dana J. Sweeney, York, fined $500, sentenced to 10 days jail, given credit for eight days already served, ordered to 12 months probation, driver’s license revoked 18 months.

• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Brendan P. Anderson, Davenport, Iowa, fined $300. Also possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $100.

• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – John D. Hagel, II, Grand Island, fined $100.

• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Alexander J. Smith, Long Beach, Calif., fined $300. Also speeding, fined $125.

• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – London S. Renfrow, South Port, La., fined $100. Also failure to appear or comply, fined $500. Also failure to appear when on bail, two counts, fined $500 each count.

• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Joshua A. Semler, York, fined $100.

• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Alyssa R. Tyler, Flint, Mich., fined $300.

• Reckless driving, first offense – Levi G. Fogel, York, fined $400.

• Possession of drug paraphernalia – Krystal L. Rainey, Beatrice, fined $100.

• Driving under the influence, .15+ -- Matthew E. Phillips, York, fined $500, sentenced to 45 days jail, given credit for 13 days already served, driver’s license revoked one year.

Speeding

• Jadai L. Burns, Omaha, fined $200.

• Kaitlyn B. Johnson, Kearney, fined $125.

• Sergio Martinez-Corral, Omaha, fined $200. Also non-resident violation, fined $25.

• Reinta J. Freeze, Bolingbrook, Ill., fined $75.

• Jeremy J. Albers, Surprise, fined $10.

• Matthew K. Dorman, Sebastian, Texas, fined $25.

• Essa A. Amanoael, Niles, Ill., fined $125.

• Samantha L. Estes, Omaha, fined $25.

• Teresa Gonzalez, York, fined $75.

Traffic violations

• Violation of farm registration use – Dylan M. McGowan, York, fined $100. Also commercial motor vehicle marking violation, fined $50. Also commercial motor vehicle load securement violation, fined $100. Also commercial motor vehicle lights missing violation, fined $25.

• Overweight on axle or group of axles – John M. Martinez, Kearney, fined $350.

• No operator’s license – Elfrid Castro Bermudez, Lexington, fined $75.

• No valid registration – Edna C. Magana, Grand Island, dismissed.

• Illegal U-turn – Verlyn K. Eden, Lincoln, dismissed.

• Operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest – Matthew Phillips, York, sentenced to 30 days jail.

• Disobeying stop lights – Tanner S. Stutzman, York, fined $75. Also no operator’s license, fined $75.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

"Fire Train" rolls out to help protect forest from wildfire in California

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News