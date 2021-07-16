From the Permanent Record
County Court
- Possession of a controlled substance – Lizbeth Pantoja, Long Beach, Calif., preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court.
- Minor in possession, ages 19+ -- Kiann Cleland, Lincoln, fined $300. Also driving under suspension/before reinstatement, fined $100.
- Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Roberto F. Schmidt, York, fined $100.
- Third degree assault – Austin E. Renschler, York, sentenced to one year in jail.
- Barking dog – Roxanne R. Ott, York, fined $50.
- Theft by unlawful taking, $0-$500 – Austin E. Renschler, York, sentenced to one year in jail.
Traffic violations
- No valid registration – Alexandra P. Scott, LaVista, fined $25.
- No valid registration – Tina M. Love, York, fined $25.
- No valid registration – David A. Derr, Aurora, fined $25.
- No valid registration – Charles Jedlicka, York, fined $25. Also no operator’s license, fined $75.
- No operator’s license – Jonathan Gilchrist, York, fined $75.
- Disobeying stop lights – Ryan C. Malasek, Central City, fined $75.
Speeding
- Cassidy N. Beasley, Gary, Ind., fined $75.
- Brady M. Knaff, Redding, Conn., fined $75.
- William Fox, III, York, fined $125.