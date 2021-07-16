 Skip to main content
From the Permanent Record
County Court

  • Possession of a controlled substance – Lizbeth Pantoja, Long Beach, Calif., preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court.
  • Minor in possession, ages 19+ -- Kiann Cleland, Lincoln, fined $300. Also driving under suspension/before reinstatement, fined $100.
  • Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Roberto F. Schmidt, York, fined $100.
  • Third degree assault – Austin E. Renschler, York, sentenced to one year in jail.
  • Barking dog – Roxanne R. Ott, York, fined $50.
  • Theft by unlawful taking, $0-$500 – Austin E. Renschler, York, sentenced to one year in jail.

Traffic violations

  • No valid registration – Alexandra P. Scott, LaVista, fined $25. 
  • No valid registration – Tina M. Love, York, fined $25.
  • No valid registration – David A. Derr, Aurora, fined $25.
  • No valid registration – Charles Jedlicka, York, fined $25. Also no operator’s license, fined $75.
  • No operator’s license – Jonathan Gilchrist, York, fined $75.
  • Disobeying stop lights – Ryan C. Malasek, Central City, fined  $75.

Speeding

  • Cassidy N. Beasley, Gary, Ind., fined $75.
  • Brady M. Knaff, Redding, Conn., fined $75.
  • William Fox, III, York, fined $125.
