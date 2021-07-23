From the Permanent Record

County Court
• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Nicole M. Showinsky, Lake Orion, Mich., fined $300.
• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Andrew R. Kohrt, Colorado Springs, Colo., fined $300.
• Driving under the influence, first offense – Lori Eichman, York, fined $500, ordered to six months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days.
• Second degree criminal trespassing – Mark A. Nolan, transient, sentenced to four days jail, given credit for four days already served. Also criminal mischief, $0-$500, sentenced to four days jail.
Traffic violations
• Driving a commercial motor vehicle without obtaining a CDL – Jonathan W. Pieper, York, fined $100.
• No proof of ownership – Bayron A. Trevino Tinajero, York, fined $50. Also no operator’s license, fined $75.
• No valid registration – Justin E. Walls, Omaha, fined $25.
• No helmet – Ronald C. Washabaugh, Mechanicsville, Md., fined $50.
• Failure to yield right-of-way – Jonathan V. Langewisch, Seward, fined $25.
Speeding