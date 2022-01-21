From the Permanent Record

County Court

• Theft by shoplifting, $0-$500 – Mary J. Lane, Geneva, fined $100.

• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Jason Arthur Trimble, Jr., Grand Island, fined $100.

• Possession of drug paraphernalia – Thomas E. Friend, York, fined $100.

• Assault by mutual consent – Michael W. Vandecoevering, Gresham, fined $500.

• Violation of deer regulations – Preston J. Smith, David City, fined $100 and ordered to pay $250 in restitution.

• Theft by unlawful taking, $0-$500 – Cassey H. English, York, fined $300 and ordered to pay $8.58 in restitution.

• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Brian R. Miska, Gibbon, fined $100.

• Driving under the influence, second offense – Jeremiah Polage, Geneva, fined $500, sentenced to 30 days jail with credit for one day already served, driver’s license revoked 18 months.

• Possession of more than one ounce, less than a pound, of marijuana – Paul D. Sloan, York, fined $300.