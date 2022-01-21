From the Permanent Record

County Court
• Theft by shoplifting, $0-$500 – Mary J. Lane, Geneva, fined $100.
• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Jason Arthur Trimble, Jr., Grand Island, fined $100.
• Possession of drug paraphernalia – Thomas E. Friend, York, fined $100.
• Assault by mutual consent – Michael W. Vandecoevering, Gresham, fined $500.
• Violation of deer regulations – Preston J. Smith, David City, fined $100 and ordered to pay $250 in restitution.
• Theft by unlawful taking, $0-$500 – Cassey H. English, York, fined $300 and ordered to pay $8.58 in restitution.
• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Brian R. Miska, Gibbon, fined $100.
• Driving under the influence, second offense – Jeremiah Polage, Geneva, fined $500, sentenced to 30 days jail with credit for one day already served, driver’s license revoked 18 months.
• Possession of more than one ounce, less than a pound, of marijuana – Paul D. Sloan, York, fined $300.
Traffic violations
• No valid registration – Cody A. Engle, Geneva, fined $25.
• Improper turn – Celeste M. Littlepage, York, fined $25. Also failure to use child passenger restraint, fined $25.
• Violation of a stop or yield sign – Nicholas A. Thach, Amarillo, Texas, fined $75. Also failure to use turn signal, fined $25.
• Failure to display proper number – Hunter C. Clark, Stromsburg, fined $25.
• Improper stopping or parking – Justin D. Paul, Elliott, Iowa, fined $25.
• Careless driving – Eva E. Polintan, Las Vegas, Nev., fined $100. Also speeding, fined $200.
• Improper turn – Benjamin A. Kennedy, York, fined $25.
• Disobeying stop lights – Bert Beatham, York, fined $75.
Speeding
• Dakota E. Eilers, Gresham, fined $75.
• Nathaniel Streeter-Myers, York, fined $125.
• Dean M. Luedee, Hamden, Conn., fined $125.
• Jesse T. Bebo, Bethoud, Colo., fined $75.
• Aizek C. Winchell, Kearney, fined $75.