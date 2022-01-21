 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
From the Permanent Record
From the Permanent Record

County Court

• Theft by shoplifting, $0-$500 – Mary J. Lane, Geneva, fined $100.

• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Jason Arthur Trimble, Jr., Grand Island, fined $100.

• Possession of drug paraphernalia – Thomas E. Friend, York, fined $100.

• Assault by mutual consent – Michael W. Vandecoevering, Gresham, fined $500.

• Violation of deer regulations – Preston J. Smith, David City, fined $100 and ordered to pay $250 in restitution.

• Theft by unlawful taking, $0-$500 – Cassey H. English, York, fined $300 and ordered to pay $8.58 in restitution.

• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Brian R. Miska, Gibbon, fined $100.

• Driving under the influence, second offense – Jeremiah Polage, Geneva, fined $500, sentenced to 30 days jail with credit for one day already served, driver’s license revoked 18 months.

• Possession of more than one ounce, less than a pound, of marijuana – Paul D. Sloan, York, fined $300.

Traffic violations

• No valid registration – Cody A. Engle, Geneva, fined $25.

• Improper turn – Celeste M. Littlepage, York, fined $25. Also failure to use child passenger restraint, fined $25.

• Violation of a stop or yield sign – Nicholas A. Thach, Amarillo, Texas, fined $75. Also failure to use turn signal, fined $25.

• Failure to display proper number – Hunter C. Clark, Stromsburg, fined $25.

• Improper stopping or parking – Justin D. Paul, Elliott, Iowa, fined $25.

• Careless driving – Eva E. Polintan, Las Vegas, Nev., fined $100. Also speeding, fined $200.

• Improper turn – Benjamin A. Kennedy, York, fined $25.

• Disobeying stop lights – Bert Beatham, York, fined $75.

Speeding

• Dakota E. Eilers, Gresham, fined $75.

• Nathaniel Streeter-Myers, York, fined $125.

• Dean M. Luedee, Hamden, Conn., fined $125.

• Jesse T. Bebo, Bethoud, Colo., fined $75.

• Aizek C. Winchell, Kearney, fined $75.

• Jennifer A. Clifford, Exeter, fined $200.

• Kyle E. Gordon, York, fined $75.

• Mitchal Dimmitt, Jr., Grand Island, fined $75.

