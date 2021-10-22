 Skip to main content
From the Permanent Record
Permanent Record

Permanent Record

County Court

• Possession of an open alcohol container – Curtis J. Mulinix, York, fined $50.

• Driving under the influence, first offense – Brian S. Cox, Grand Island, fined $500, sentenced to seven days jail, given credit for one day already served, driver’s license revoked six months.

• Driving under the influence, first offense – Derek T. Gaschler, York, fined $500, sentenced to 10 days jail, ordered to six months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days.

• Intrude on person without consent – Adam Taylor Johnson, Bellevue, sentenced to 30 days jail.

• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Fredy E. Martinez, York, fined $400, sentenced to one day in jail, given credit for one day already served.

• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Will N. Cubrich, Omaha, fined $300.

• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Liam S. O’Brien, Omaha, fined $300.

• No federal or state waterfowl permit – Kyle Kevin Hatcher, Omaha, fined $50.

• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Adam M. Lindgren, Hordville, fined $100. Also speeding, fined $10.

• Driving under the influence, first offense – Colton B. Maxwell, Minden, fined $500, sentenced to seven days jail, given credit for one day already served, driver’s license revoked six months. Also no valid registration, fined $25.

• Minor in possession, under 19 – Hunter R. Nebe, Geneva, fined $350.

• Minor in possession, ages 19 and over – Brianna J. Shook, Milford, fined $350.

• Driving under the influence, .15+ -- Aeyeshia R. Tiedeman, York, fined $500, sentenced to two days jail, ordered to 12 months probation, driver’s license revoked one year. Also minor in possession, ages 19 and over – fined $350 and ordered to 12 months probation. Also open alcohol container, fined $50 and ordered to 12 months probation. Also careless driving, fined $100 and ordered to 12 months probation. Also speeding, fined $200 and ordered to 12 months probation. All probation orders are to be served concurrently.

• Failure to appear or comply – Jack McEwen, Lincoln, fined $250.

• Minor in possession, ages 19 and over – Aeyeshia R. Tiedeman, York, fined $350 and ordered to 12 months probation. Also possession of one ounce or less of marijuana, fined $300 and ordered to 12 months probation. Also possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $100 and ordered to 12 months probation. The probation orders are concurrent.

• Failure to trim vegetation – Oscar A. Marin, York, fined $50.

Speeding

• Aiysheh Kopti, Murrieta, Calif., fined $200.

• Cameron T. Wood, Omaha, fined $200.

• Isaac M. Ziller, Grand Island, fined $125.

• Gregory Napier, O’Neill, fined $75.

• Dustin R. Braddock, Geneva, fined $25.

• McKenzie M. Parr, Utica, dismissed.

• Nolan A. Hahn, Utica, dismissed.

• Eunice Hong, Jersey City, N.J., fined $75.

• Joshua D. Bauer, Henderson, fined $75.

• Samantha CR Masters, Geneva, fined $200.

• Joshua D. Bauer, Henderson, fined $75.

• Zelayna E. Murphy, York, fined $75.

Traffic violations

• Prohibited lane change – Volodymyr Drobot, Etobicoke, Ontario, fined $25.

• Exceed height limits – James M. Post, Sutton, fined $25.

• Failure to use caution while passing stopped emergency vehicles – Mimoza Kendella, no address listed, fined $100.

• Illegal U-turn – Bernard E. Richer, Omaha, fined $25.

• Disobeying stop lights – Igor Meyerovich, Grayslake, Ill., fined $75.

• No proof of ownership – Richard C. Adams, York, fined $50. Also unlawful/fictitious display of plates, fined $50.

