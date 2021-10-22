From the Permanent Record

• Driving under the influence, first offense – Colton B. Maxwell, Minden, fined $500, sentenced to seven days jail, given credit for one day already served, driver’s license revoked six months. Also no valid registration, fined $25.

• Minor in possession, under 19 – Hunter R. Nebe, Geneva, fined $350.

• Minor in possession, ages 19 and over – Brianna J. Shook, Milford, fined $350.

• Driving under the influence, .15+ -- Aeyeshia R. Tiedeman, York, fined $500, sentenced to two days jail, ordered to 12 months probation, driver’s license revoked one year. Also minor in possession, ages 19 and over – fined $350 and ordered to 12 months probation. Also open alcohol container, fined $50 and ordered to 12 months probation. Also careless driving, fined $100 and ordered to 12 months probation. Also speeding, fined $200 and ordered to 12 months probation. All probation orders are to be served concurrently.

• Failure to appear or comply – Jack McEwen, Lincoln, fined $250.