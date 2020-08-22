 Skip to main content
From the Permanent Record
From the Permanent Record

County Court

• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Johnathan Axmann, Grand Island, fined $100.

• Third degree domestic assault – Rodney Germaine Curtis, Geneva, fined $500, sentenced to 30 days jail, ordered to nine months probation.

• Attempt of a Class 4 felony – Brandon Allen Skelton, Waco, sentenced to 60 days jail, ordered to nine months probation.

• Driving under the influence, first offense – Sherry E. Hatten, Estes Park, Colo., fined $500, sentenced to 10 days jail, ordered to six months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days.

• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Peter J. Pisani, Hinsdale, Ill., fined $300. Also speeding, fined $10. Also possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $100.

• Possession of an open alcohol container – Sinthuja Gnanaganesasarma, Pasadena, Calif., fined $50.

• Driving under the influence, first offense – Jordan W. Pointer, Shelby, fined $500, sentenced to 10 days jail, ordered to six months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days. Also minor in possession, ages 19+, fined $350 and ordered to six months probation.

• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Veronica Mendoza, Wilber, fined $100.

• Minor in possession, ages 19+ -- Krista M. Fox, Hampton, fined $300.

• Third degree assault – Brian L. Stewart, York, fined $300.

• Third degree assault – Bruce A. Stewart, York, fined $300.

• Disturbing the peace – Douglas R. Farley, York, fined $400, sentenced to two days jail, given credit for two days already served.

Traffic violations

• Commercial motor vehicle brake violation – Christopher A. Neujahr, York, fined $50.

• Commercial motor vehicle brake violation – Jeffrey L. Herman, Geneva, fined $50.

• Commercial motor vehicle brake violation – Mark W. Stamp, Bradshaw, fined $50.

• No operator’s license – Charles A. Terry, Colorado Springs, Colo., fined $75.

• No operator’s license – Moises Perez Lopez, Lincoln, fined $75.

• Reckless driving, first offense – Darek C. Vandenberg, Staplehurst, fined $300.

• Unauthorized use of a propelled vehicle – Gilbert O. Salazar, York, sentenced to two days jail.

Speeding

• Ian J. Stahr, Waco, fined $200.

