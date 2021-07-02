 Skip to main content
From the Permanent Record
From the Permanent Record

Permanent Record

County Court

• Driving under the influence, .15+ -- Cory Songster, Waco, fined $500, sentenced to two days jail, ordered to 12 months probation, driver’s license revoked one year.

• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Cesar F. Ochoa, Grand Island, fined $100. Also speeding, fined $125.

• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Andrew Dashawn Coward, Pottsville, Penn., fined $300. Also possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $100.

• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Joshua D. Drake, Benedict, fined $100.

Speeding

• Sophie A. Sweetman, Kearney, fined $125.

• Jade P. Biesterfeld, Louisville, fined $200.

• Jermonte R. Reeves, Grand Island, fined $125.

• Mikayl S. McQueen, York, fined $125.

• Vivien M. Martinez, Crete, fined $200.

• Alexander Prus, Schaumburg, Ill., fined $125.

• Maria Jacinto Tercero, Crete, fined $125.

• Larson E. Fasthorse, Selfridge, N.D., fined $75.

• Jose M. Lopez Virgen, Nogalas, Ariz., fined $200.

Traffic violations

• Improper stopping or parking – Thomas G. Kilduff, Bethlehem, Penn., fined $25.

• Careless driving – Hunter RL Nebe, York, fined $100.

• Careless driving – Darrian R. Chase, York, fined $100.

• Violation of a stop or yield sign – Zachary J. Schuessler, York, fined $75.

• Failure to yield right-of-way – Stacy L. Beck, Hebron, fined $25.

