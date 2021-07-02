From the Permanent Record

County Court
• Driving under the influence, .15+ -- Cory Songster, Waco, fined $500, sentenced to two days jail, ordered to 12 months probation, driver’s license revoked one year.
• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Cesar F. Ochoa, Grand Island, fined $100. Also speeding, fined $125.
• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Andrew Dashawn Coward, Pottsville, Penn., fined $300. Also possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $100.
• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Joshua D. Drake, Benedict, fined $100.
Speeding
• Sophie A. Sweetman, Kearney, fined $125.
• Jade P. Biesterfeld, Louisville, fined $200.
• Jermonte R. Reeves, Grand Island, fined $125.
• Mikayl S. McQueen, York, fined $125.
• Vivien M. Martinez, Crete, fined $200.
• Alexander Prus, Schaumburg, Ill., fined $125.
• Maria Jacinto Tercero, Crete, fined $125.
• Larson E. Fasthorse, Selfridge, N.D., fined $75.
• Jose M. Lopez Virgen, Nogalas, Ariz., fined $200.
• Mikayl S. McQueen, York, fined $125.
Traffic violations
• Improper stopping or parking – Thomas G. Kilduff, Bethlehem, Penn., fined $25.
• Careless driving – Hunter RL Nebe, York, fined $100.
• Careless driving – Darrian R. Chase, York, fined $100.
• Violation of a stop or yield sign – Zachary J. Schuessler, York, fined $75.
• Failure to yield right-of-way – Stacy L. Beck, Hebron, fined $25.