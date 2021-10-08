 Skip to main content
From the Permanent Record
From the Permanent Record

Permanent Record

Traffic violations

• No operator’s license – Lares Gomez Cruz, Fremont, fined $75.

• Commercial motor vehicle log violation – Salvador Ventura-Sierra, Council Bluffs, Iowa, fined $100.

• No operator’s license – Curtis D. Quiring, York, fined $75.

• No proof of insurance – Shane M. Searl, Clarinda, Iowa, fined $100. Also failure to appear when on bail, fined $100.

• No valid registration – Haley N. Brown, Omaha, fined $25. Also speeding, fined $75.

• Disobeying stop lights – Joel E. Epley, Columbus, fined $75.

Speeding

• Bethany J. White, Lincoln, fined $125.

• Matthew T. Copeland, Nara Visa, N.M., fined $125.

• Felipe F. Balthazar, Ridgeland, Miss., fined $200. Also failure to use a child passenger restraint, fined $25.

• Elijah C. Clarke, Crete, fined $200.

• Nilson A. Avila Alonzo, Gibbon, fined $25.

• Ryan C. Sugden, New Berlin, Wis., fined $25.

• August A. Schnakenberg, Fairmont, fined $200.

• Bushra Aliuddin, Oswego, Ill., fined $200.

• Dylan R. Chapman, York, fined $75.

County Court

• Minor in possession, ages 19+ -- Taylynn M. Davison, Lincoln, fined $350.

• Delivery of a controlled substance, two counts – Vanisha N. Jemison, Minneapolis, Minn., preliminary hearings waived, bound over to District Court. Also no drug tax stamp, two counts, preliminary hearings waived, bound over to District Court.

• Possession of a controlled substance – Kenneth Trombley Whitlow, New Bedford, Mass., preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court.

• Harboring an unlicensed dog – Eric D. Walker, York, fined $25.

• Harboring a vicious dog, two counts – Terry Tritt, York, fined $25 on each count. Also dog running at large, fined $25. Also harboring an unlicensed dog, fined $25.

• False reporting – Peere M. Shackelford, Omaha, fined $250.

• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Austin L. Holmes, York, fined $100. Also failure to appear or comply, fined $250.

