From the Permanent Record
From the Permanent Record

County Court

• Possession of a controlled substance – Whitney J. Haack, Fairmont, preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court.

• Third degree assault – Scott R. Newsome, York, ordered to 12 months probation.

• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Jeromie M. Austin, Crete, fined $300. Also possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $100. Also speeding, fined $25. Also no operator’s license, fined $75.

• Driving under the influence, first offense – Efrain Fonseca, York, fined $500, sentenced to seven days jail, driver’s license revoked six months.

• Carrying concealed weapon, first offense – Patrick Boyd Frey Kyler, Strang, fined $500.

• Willful reckless driving, first offense – Jessica M. Miller, York, fined $250 and driver’s license revoked 30 days. Also leaving an accident, failing to furnish information, fined $250.

• Possession of a controlled substance – Brandi Rodenbaugh, Omaha, preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court.

• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Nicolai Nicolaenco, Lincoln, fined $300. Also failure to use turn signal, fined $25.

• Driving under the influence, first offense – Ashley K. Leggett, McCool Junction, fined $500, sentenced to 10 days jail, ordered to six months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days.

Traffic violations

• No operator’s license – Valencia A. Lucia Lisbeth, Richmond, Calif., fined $75.

• Driving a commercial motor vehicle without obtaining a CDL – George C. Huff, McCook, fined $100.

• No valid registration – Robert W. Carr, Lincoln, fined $25.

• Failure to use caution while passing stopped emergency vehicles – Brandie N. Nelson, Burlington, Iowa, fined $100.

• Careless driving – Mayze W. Shullaw, Lincoln, fined $100. Also speeding, fined $200.

• No operator’s license – Kirsten F Glass, Hinton, Okla., fined $75.

• No valid registration – Sarah R. Anderson, York, fined $25.

• Failure to yield right-of-way – Charles J. Fry, Eldora, Iowa, fined $25.

• No valid registration – Jacie Gravert, York, fined $25.

• No valid registration – Michael J. Wulff, Council Bluffs, Iowa, fined $25.

• No operator’s license – Jonathan E. Ayona, Sandy, Utah, fined $75. Also speeding, fined $75.

• No operator’s license – Darius R. Jenkins, York, fined $75.

• Careless driving – Rebecca J. Noble, York, fined $100.

• Failure to yield right-of-way – Keisha L. Lackey, York, fined $25.

• No valid registration – Jacie A. Gravert, York, fined $25. Also no proof of insurance, fined $75.

Speeding

• Michael R. Giffin, Red Feather, Colo., fined $125.

• Gage A. Balltrip, Utica, fined $75.

• Ashton N. Benjamin, York, fined $125.

• Adam L. Campbell, Geneva, fined $75.

• Abel Martinez Rodriguez, Longmont, Colo., fined $200.

