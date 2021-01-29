From the Permanent Record

County Court

• Possession of a controlled substance – Whitney J. Haack, Fairmont, preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court.

• Third degree assault – Scott R. Newsome, York, ordered to 12 months probation.

• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Jeromie M. Austin, Crete, fined $300. Also possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $100. Also speeding, fined $25. Also no operator’s license, fined $75.

• Driving under the influence, first offense – Efrain Fonseca, York, fined $500, sentenced to seven days jail, driver’s license revoked six months.

• Carrying concealed weapon, first offense – Patrick Boyd Frey Kyler, Strang, fined $500.

• Willful reckless driving, first offense – Jessica M. Miller, York, fined $250 and driver’s license revoked 30 days. Also leaving an accident, failing to furnish information, fined $250.

• Possession of a controlled substance – Brandi Rodenbaugh, Omaha, preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court.

• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Nicolai Nicolaenco, Lincoln, fined $300. Also failure to use turn signal, fined $25.