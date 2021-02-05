From the Permanent Record

County Court
• Driving under the influence, first offense – Rodney L. Anderson, Benedict, fined $500, ordered to six months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days.
• Issuing a bad check, $0-$500 – Mikel Belfiore, York, fined $200.
• Theft by shoplifting, $0-$500, second offense – William A. Rattman, York, fined $500.
• Possession of drug paraphernalia – Brandee M. Curry, Lincoln, fined $100. Also speeding, fined $200.
• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Darius R. Jenkins, York, fined $100.
• Possession of an open alcohol container – Dusty D. Retzlaff, Summerset, S.D., fined $50.
• Attempt of a Class 4 felony – Sarah Shelbourn, Valentine, fined $250.
• Driving under the influence, first offense – Paul T. Coffey, McCool Junction, fined $500, ordered to six months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days.
Traffic violations
• No proof of insurance – Dustin L. Lang, Stromsburg, fined $50.
• Illegal U-turn – Thomas F. Keegan, Skaneateles, N.Y., fined $25.
• Illegal U-turn – Bonaya G. Ebessa, Lexington, fined $25.
• Improper stopping or parking – Yerlan Akhmet, Flushing, N.Y., fined $25.
• No valid registration – Octavio A. Navarroguerrero, Chula Vista, Calif., fined $25. Also speeding, fined $125.
• No proof of insurance – Roger L. Snider, York, fined $50.
Speeding
• Andrea R. Acosta, El Paso, Texas, fined $125.
• Jae C. Shin, Commerce City, Colo., fined $75.
• Bridget A. Bailey, Denver, Colo., fined $75.
• Cooper C. Wright, Republican City, fined $125.
• Richard A. Laform, Boulder, Colo., fined $200.
• Alexander P. Ackerman, York, fined $75.
• Joshua W. McKnight, York, fined $75.