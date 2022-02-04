From the Permanent Record

• Possession of over one ounce of marijuana, less than a pound – Nicole Robinson, Omaha, fined $250. Also possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $100. Also speeding, fined $125.

• Theft by shoplifting, value of $0-$500 – Jose J. Jimenez-Rivera, Galveston, Texas, fined $250.

• Dog running at large – Stacy L. Beck, York, fined $50.

• Theft by shoplifting, value of $0-$500 – Hollie M. Hastings, York, sentenced to five days jail, given credit for nine days already served. Also failure to appear or comply, sentenced to five days jail, to be served concurrently.

• Second degree criminal trespassing – David A. Burling, York, sentenced to 24 hours in jail.

• Driving under the influence, first offense – Shelly D. Martin, Wellington, Kan., fined $500, sentenced to 10 days jail, driver’s license revoked six months.

Speeding

• Cade Drummond, York, fined $300.

• Natalia Estaville-Romero, Bradshaw, fined $300.

• Ivan Hernandez Huichochea, Reno, Nevada, fined $75.